Who Is Ruby Dhalla? Miss India-Canada Runner-Up Guns To Replace Justin Trudeau As Canada’s PM

Ruby Dhalla, a prominent Indian-origin leader within Canada’s Liberal Party, has made headlines with a bold promise: if elected, she will deport illegal immigrants. As a candidate for the leadership of the Liberal Party, Dhalla aims to replace Justin Trudeau as Canada’s Prime Minister. This strong stance on immigration has placed the issue at the core of her campaign and has sparked both support and criticism.

On January 22, Dhalla officially launched her candidacy to lead the Liberal Party, a position that could make her Canada’s next Prime Minister if the party wins the upcoming federal election. Her declaration has caught the attention of both her supporters and critics, particularly due to her firm stance on immigration.

Who Is Ruby Dhalla?

Ruby Dhalla, born to Punjabi immigrants in Winnipeg, Manitoba, has had a diverse career. Before venturing into politics, Dhalla dabbled in beauty pageants, acting, and entrepreneurship. She is proud to describe herself as a “self-made businesswoman and entrepreneur,” with a deep passion for the Liberal Party and for Canada.

Education and Early Career

Dhalla’s educational background is impressive. She began her university studies at McMaster University on a full scholarship before transferring to the University of Winnipeg, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry with a minor in political science in 1995. That same year, she was shortlisted as a Rhodes Scholarship nominee for Manitoba. Dhalla later moved to Toronto, where she earned a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College in 1999.

Glamour and Politics

Before entering politics, Dhalla worked as a chiropractor and ventured into the entertainment world. She starred in the Bollywood-inspired film Kyon? Kis Liye? and was the runner-up in the 1993 Miss India-Canada pageant. Her beauty and charm also earned her recognition, with Dhalla ranking third in a 2008 poll of parliamentary staffers as one of the “sexiest female MPs” and also making it to Maxim’s list of “The World’s Hottest Politicians.”

Political Career

From 2004 to 2011, Dhalla served as a Member of Parliament (MP) for Brampton-Springdale. She made history as the first Indian-origin woman to be elected to Canada’s Parliament for three consecutive terms. Now, Dhalla is hoping to make history again, this time as Canada’s first woman of color to serve as Prime Minister.

Dhalla’s Bold Promise on Immigration

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dhalla made a striking statement about immigration policy: “As Prime Minister, I will deport illegal immigrants and clamp down on human traffickers. That’s my promise to you.” This pledge has become a central part of her campaign, with Dhalla positioning herself as a strong advocate for tough immigration reform.

As Prime Minister, I will deport illegal immigrants and clamp down on human traffickers. That’s my promise to you. En tant que Premiére ministre, je vais expulser les immigrants illégaux et sévir contre les trafiquants d’êtres humains. C’est ma promesse envers vous. pic.twitter.com/T69pISQlXS — Ruby Dhalla (@DhallaRuby) January 28, 2025

Her statement has sparked mixed reactions. Supporters view her approach as a necessary step to address illegal immigration, while critics argue that it may be too extreme.

Dhalla shared her excitement about her candidacy on social media, stating, “Thank you so much, thank you to God. I am so grateful to all of you. We are on the verge of creating history by electing the first woman of color as the leader of the Liberal Party and the next prime minister of Canada.”

Her bid for the leadership of the Liberal Party is historic, as she aims to become the first woman of color to hold the office of Prime Minister in Canada.

Dhalla’s Early Life and Influential Letter to Indira Gandhi

Ruby Dhalla’s political journey started long before her parliamentary career. At the age of 10, she caught national attention with a heartfelt letter to then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In the letter, Dhalla urged Gandhi to address the violence related to Operation Blue Star and the unrest in Punjab peacefully. The letter received a personal response from Gandhi, who even invited Dhalla to visit India before her assassination in 1984.

Facing Tough Competition

While Dhalla’s candidacy has generated buzz, she faces formidable competition from high-profile figures such as former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney and former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. Both are well-known within the Liberal Party, and their experience could present a challenge to Dhalla’s leadership bid.

Despite the competition, Dhalla remains confident in her ability to bring fresh change to Canada. “I look forward to standing up for Canadians and fighting for Canada. As leader, I will bring the party back into the hands of the members and return it to the centre with practical solutions to the challenges that Canadians are facing,” she stated.

The Path to Leadership

The winner of the Liberal Party’s leadership race will become the new Prime Minister if the party wins the upcoming federal election. The leadership race is set to culminate with an announcement on March 9, 2025, and the new leader will hold the position until the federal election in October 2025.

With the Conservative Party under Pierre Poilievre currently leading in election polls, the next leader of the Liberal Party will have a crucial role to play in shaping the future of Canada.

Ruby Dhalla’s candidacy has placed immigration, national security, and leadership change at the forefront of her campaign. Whether her bold promises and vision for Canada will resonate with the electorate remains to be seen, but her historic bid is one to watch closely in the coming months.