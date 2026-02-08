LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Will Lewis And Why Did He Step Down After Massive Layoffs At The Washington Post?

Will Lewis stepped down as publisher of The Washington Post shortly after the newspaper laid off nearly one third of its staff amid financial and operational challenges. His resignation followed internal backlash and criticism over leadership decisions during the major restructuring.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 8, 2026 08:23:29 IST

The Washington post has lost its chief executive and publisher Will Lewis who has stepped down only days following the implementation of massive layoffs that rocked the newspaper which left around one third of its employees jobless. This action was following serious criticisms of the management decisions and timing of the job cuts that saw over 300 jobs throughout the newsroom including drastic cuts in several areas like sports, books and foreign coverage.

Who Is Will Lewis?

The departure of Will Lewis is also created by increasing tension inside The Post where employees morale was dwindling because of the ongoing restructuring and a controversy of the strategic decisions. In response to this, the newsroom workers were reported to feel dissatisfied with their leadership, especially as Lewis was not present during the announcement of the layoffs, and he was caught venturing in different non related activities soon after, which increased dissatisfaction. Others such as unionized employees claimed that the downsizing negated the journalistic purpose of the institution and demanded greater ownership or even selling the newspaper. Employee protests and rallies highlighted the issue of newsroom power being depleted and the larger effect this has on the capacity of the paper to perform high-quality reporting. 

Who Is Taking Over After Will Lewis?

In a memo to the employees on his departure, Lewis told them that the paper needed to make some difficult decisions to secure its future and thanked its owner Jeff Bezos for the support he had given him in his two year tenure. Tumblr and Raptive former executive, Chief Financial Officer Jeff D’Onofrio, is appointed as an acting publisher and CEO immediately.

Will Lewis And The Washington Post

During the leadership, The Washington Post experienced significant difficulties due to the falling digital readership and revenue, which led to the attempts to reorganize the work within the rapidly developing atmosphere of the media. In spite of Lewis presenting the changes as a process of transformation, a lot of industry observers, as well as the staff, were left wondering what the direction and speed of such reforms was. As Jeff D’Onofrio takes over the leadership and Jeff Bezos publicly supports the future of the organization, The Post aims to stabilize and restructure its journalism and business strategies in the current challenges of legacy news organizations. 

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 8:23 AM IST
QUICK LINKS