Russia Stabbing Attack: Who Is The Suspect In Knife Rampage That Injured Four Indian Students? Everything You Need To Know

The stabbing incident that happened at a university dorm on the territory of the Bashkortostan Republic of Russia on February 7 2026 led to the injuries of six individuals including four Indian students.

Russia Stabbing Attack: Who Is The Suspect In Knife Rampage That Injured Four Indian Students?

The initial news issued by Russian authorities claimed that a teenager with a knife had entered the dormitory of the State Medical University in Ufa and stabbed several students who resided in it. The Interior Ministry confirmed that two police officers were stabbed in their effort to arrest the suspect who had put up a resistance to his capture. Before his arrest, the perpetrator is said to have caused harm to himself as well. Disturbing videos were broadcasted by the local media that depicted ambulances transporting wounded people to hospitals as the eyewitnesses claimed that the whole picture was chaotic and there was a lot of blood.

The Indian Embassy in Moscow termed the incident as a tragic occurrence that led to injuries of four Indian nationals. The Embassy has indicated that it keeps in touch with the Russian authorities in order to monitor the situation. Indian officials at the Consulate in Kazan visited Ufa to rescue the injured students and their families. In its coordination of medical and logistical support to the victims of the attack, the mission promised to offer all the needed help as it coordinated the efforts.

Russia Stabbing Attack: Where Is The Suspect Now?

The Russian Federal Health Ministry stated that four victims are currently under medical care due to the fact that one of the victims has serious symptoms and the other three have moderate symptoms. The attacker who local media recognized as a 15 year old youngster has been taken to a children’s medical facility where he has life threatening injuries. Ufa officials who work some 1,200 kilometers distance to Moscow have started an extensive inquiry to establish the causes of the attack and the circumstances that led to the security lapse in the dormitory. This has heightened security levels in the university campus due to the constant investigation by law enforcement agencies via CCTV footage and witnesses.

