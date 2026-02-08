LIVE TV
Home > World > 4 Indian Students Injured In Knife Attack At Russian College, Embassy Confirms; Investigation Underway Amid Rising Tensions

A stabbing at State Medical University hostel in Ufa, Russia left multiple injured, including 4 Indian students. Police clashed with the attacker, who later attempted suicide. The Indian Embassy coordinated urgent medical and legal support, highlighting security risks at international student residences.

February 8, 2026

A stabbing incident occurred at the State Medical University hostel in Ufa Russia which resulted in multiple victims needing hospital treatment and created a tragic situation for the student community.

The Indian Embassy in Moscow confirmed that four Indian students were among those who got caught in the fray when an attack started from a sports hall. 

The local law enforcement arrived to control the dangerous situation, which resulted in a violent clash between students and police officers.

Diplomatic Response

The Indian mission in Russia started its emergency coordination operations after the assault confirmation. The consulate officials from Kazan traveled to the Republic of Bashkortostan to help the injured citizens receive urgent medical treatment and legal assistance.



The diplomatic response demonstrates that international student transportation routes in the region experience security risks. The embassy maintains ongoing contact with Russian provincial officials to track victim recovery while delivering essential information to their families in India.

Security Breach

The incident created major security concerns because a security breach occurred at the university’s residential facilities. The initial report indicates that a blade-wielding teenager forced his way through existing security measures which resulted in a disordered situation where police officers received injuries during their attempt to apprehend him.

The investigators are still looking for information about the second suspect while they examine Telegram data and campus surveillance footage.

The main suspect has entered critical condition after attempting suicide which shifted the inquiry toward understanding his reasons for breaking into the sports hall and how security systems failed to prevent such a dangerous situation.

