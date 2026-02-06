LIVE TV
Asim Munir Linked To Islamabad Mosque Blast? Ex-Pak Major's Chilling 'He Will Do Something' Warning Resurfaces

A suicide blast at Islamabad’s Khadijatul Kubra mosque killed 31 and injured 169, plunging Pakistan into mourning. As shock spread, ex-Major Adil Raja’s old warning alleging a military-led “false flag” plot and linking Asim Munir resurfaced, fueling controversy.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 6, 2026 22:55:54 IST

A destructive suicide explosion at the Khadijatul Kubra mosque located in Islamabad occurred on February 6, 2026, which created a major dispute that brought nationwide mourning to Pakistan.

The explosion, which took place during Friday prayers, resulted in at least 31 deaths and more than 169 people sustaining injuries.

The current disorder has brought a warning from retired Major Adil Raja back into public view through social media platforms, in which he claimed that military leaders planned a “false flag” operation to carry out their military strategies.

Raja previously alleged that Field Marshal Asim Munir would trigger internal or border instability to justify keeping Pakistani troops at home rather than deploying them to Gaza under Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” initiative.

False-Flag Speculations

The conversation about the Islamabad tragedy now studies whether state agencies directed the incident as part of a deliberate mission to mislead investigations.

The attack happened at the same time that Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited, which leads skeptics to believe this timing served as a motive for demonstrating the country’s weak internal security.

The military leadership uses a domestic crisis to escape international demands that require them to send troops for Middle Eastern peacekeeping operations.

The allegations indicate that “Fitna al Khwaraji” (TTP) serves as a protective narrative that institutions use to pursue their hidden agendas, although these claims lack verification from official sources.

Geopolitical Diversion

The existing violence situation now extends beyond its internal control because observers now interpret the problem through India and Afghanistan regional power dynamics.

Adil Raja’s claims about Field Marshal Asim Munir now emerge as his evidence shows that Munir uses proxy warfare to create permanent emergency conditions. Pakistan employs its “security-first” approach to show Washington that the country faces too many domestic challenges to join the “Board of Peace” negotiations.

Critics of the Tarlai imambargah security breach frame the incident as both a security failure and a component of a larger geopolitical strategy that aims to keep military control intact.

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 10:55 PM IST
QUICK LINKS