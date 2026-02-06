Trump Urges Fresh Nuclear Arms Treaty With Russia As Landmark New START Pact Officially Expires, Tensions Rise

President Donald Trump declared on Thursday his decision to terminate the New START treaty with Russia, which will result in the last existing nuclear arms control treaty between the two superpowers coming to an end.

The President used Truth Social to announce his disapproval of the pact, which he described as a “badly negotiated deal,” while he declared that the United States would pursue a “modernized” framework instead.

The White House decided to allow the time period to reach midnight after Moscow had offered a one-year extension to maintain current limits because this decision would terminate decades of legally binding strategic constraints.

Modernized Security Strategy

President Trump requires that all future agreements must show current security methods that protect against modern global threats instead of using Cold War security methods.

He argued that the previous treaty was being “grossly violated” and failed to serve American interests in a rapidly changing technological landscape. The administration wants to create an “improved” treaty through nuclear experts who will develop new military capabilities while keeping the United States’ strategic supremacy.

The administration wants to establish a “blank slate” approach, which enables them to start negotiations with perceived power while avoiding previous diplomatic methods, which they consider outdated.

Trilateral Diplomatic Pressure

The President bases his decision on the implementation of trilateral diplomatic pressure, which aims to persuade China to join arms control agreements.

Trump has repeatedly maintained that a bilateral deal with Russia is insufficient while Beijing continues to rapidly expand its own nuclear arsenal. The administration refuses to renew the existing pact because it wants to create a discussion that involves all major nuclear powers.

The White House maintains that only a complete three-way agreement will achieve permanent global stability and prevent an uncontrolled arms race despite current opposition from Beijing and additional demands from Moscow about European nuclear forces.

