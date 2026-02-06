LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indira gandhi Epstein files Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion mea bjp indira gandhi Epstein files Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion mea bjp indira gandhi Epstein files Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion mea bjp indira gandhi Epstein files Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion mea bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indira gandhi Epstein files Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion mea bjp indira gandhi Epstein files Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion mea bjp indira gandhi Epstein files Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion mea bjp indira gandhi Epstein files Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion mea bjp
LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Urges Fresh Nuclear Arms Treaty With Russia As Landmark New START Pact Officially Expires, Tensions Rise

Trump Urges Fresh Nuclear Arms Treaty With Russia As Landmark New START Pact Officially Expires, Tensions Rise

President Trump announced the termination of the New START treaty with Russia, citing outdated terms. He plans a modernized nuclear arms framework involving Russia and China to ensure U.S. strategic supremacy and global stability amid evolving security threats.

Trump Ends New START Treaty, Calls for Modernized Nuclear Arms Deal With Russia
Trump Ends New START Treaty, Calls for Modernized Nuclear Arms Deal With Russia

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 6, 2026 02:47:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump Urges Fresh Nuclear Arms Treaty With Russia As Landmark New START Pact Officially Expires, Tensions Rise

President Donald Trump declared on Thursday his decision to terminate the New START treaty with Russia, which will result in the last existing nuclear arms control treaty between the two superpowers coming to an end.

The President used Truth Social to announce his disapproval of the pact, which he described as a “badly negotiated deal,” while he declared that the United States would pursue a “modernized” framework instead.

The White House decided to allow the time period to reach midnight after Moscow had offered a one-year extension to maintain current limits because this decision would terminate decades of legally binding strategic constraints.

You Might Be Interested In

Modernized Security Strategy

President Trump requires that all future agreements must show current security methods that protect against modern global threats instead of using Cold War security methods.

He argued that the previous treaty was being “grossly violated” and failed to serve American interests in a rapidly changing technological landscape. The administration wants to create an “improved” treaty through nuclear experts who will develop new military capabilities while keeping the United States’ strategic supremacy.

The administration wants to establish a “blank slate” approach, which enables them to start negotiations with perceived power while avoiding previous diplomatic methods, which they consider outdated.

Trilateral Diplomatic Pressure

The President bases his decision on the implementation of trilateral diplomatic pressure, which aims to persuade China to join arms control agreements.

Trump has repeatedly maintained that a bilateral deal with Russia is insufficient while Beijing continues to rapidly expand its own nuclear arsenal. The administration refuses to renew the existing pact because it wants to create a discussion that involves all major nuclear powers.

The White House maintains that only a complete three-way agreement will achieve permanent global stability and prevent an uncontrolled arms race despite current opposition from Beijing and additional demands from Moscow about European nuclear forces.

Also Read: ‘I Believed His Lies’: UK PM Keir Starmer Apologizes to Epstein Victims Amid Backlash Over Mandelson Claim

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 2:47 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: New STARTnuclear armsrussiatrump

RELATED News

‘I Believed His Lies’: UK PM Keir Starmer Apologizes To Epstein Victims Amid Backlash Over Mandelson Claim

From STDs To ‘Very Low’ Testosterone And Egg-Shaped Micrope**s, Notorious Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s Medical Records Expose His Sexual Health Struggles

US-Russia Nuclear Pact Ends, Kremlin Vows To Act Responsibly But Warns Of Strategic Risks: ‘What Happens Next Depends On…’

‘X’ Aka Twitter Outage: Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Down For Tens Of Thousands Of Users In India, Other Countries

What Is Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1? Pakistan Wraps Up Crackdown Against Separatists In Balochistan Leaving 216 Militants Killed

LATEST NEWS

Trump Urges Fresh Nuclear Arms Treaty With Russia As Landmark New START Pact Officially Expires, Tensions Rise

Who Is Jiya Shankar? Actress Breaks The Internet After Engagement Rumours With Elvish Yadav Sends The Internet Into A Meltdown, Check Her Big Diamond Ring Here

WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana’s Epic Chase Draws Virat Kohli Comparisons On Social Media, Fans Hail RCB Captain

RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final: Smriti Mandhana’s 87 Guides Royal Challengers Bangalore to 2nd WPL Title in Thrilling Win Over Delhi Capitals

IND vs ENG U19 World Cup 2026 Final LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch India vs England Live Match, TV Telecast And Online Mobile App

‘Further Explanation Would…’ AR Rahman Finally Reacts To Communal Chhaava Row Remark, Wants Religious Beliefs To Be Separate From Professional Achievements

IND vs ENG U19 World Cup 2026 Final: From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ayush Mhatre, 5 Indian Stars Who Could Steal the Show in The Big Final

Nari Nari Naduma Murari OTT Review: Sharwanand’s Love Triangle Sparks Laughter, But Hides A Surprise

T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka Cricket Asks Pakistan to Rethink India Match Boycott

The Raja Saab OTT Release Date Confirmed: ‘Darling’ Prabhas Starrer Fantasy Horror-Comedy To Stream Online With Extended Cut On…

Trump Urges Fresh Nuclear Arms Treaty With Russia As Landmark New START Pact Officially Expires, Tensions Rise

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Urges Fresh Nuclear Arms Treaty With Russia As Landmark New START Pact Officially Expires, Tensions Rise

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Urges Fresh Nuclear Arms Treaty With Russia As Landmark New START Pact Officially Expires, Tensions Rise
Trump Urges Fresh Nuclear Arms Treaty With Russia As Landmark New START Pact Officially Expires, Tensions Rise
Trump Urges Fresh Nuclear Arms Treaty With Russia As Landmark New START Pact Officially Expires, Tensions Rise
Trump Urges Fresh Nuclear Arms Treaty With Russia As Landmark New START Pact Officially Expires, Tensions Rise

QUICK LINKS