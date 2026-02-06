LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indira gandhi Epstein files Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion mea bjp indira gandhi Epstein files Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion mea bjp indira gandhi Epstein files Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion mea bjp indira gandhi Epstein files Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion mea bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indira gandhi Epstein files Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion mea bjp indira gandhi Epstein files Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion mea bjp indira gandhi Epstein files Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion mea bjp indira gandhi Epstein files Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion mea bjp
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘I Believed His Lies’: UK PM Keir Starmer Apologizes To Epstein Victims Amid Backlash Over Mandelson Claim

‘I Believed His Lies’: UK PM Keir Starmer Apologizes To Epstein Victims Amid Backlash Over Mandelson Claim

UK PM Keir Starmer issues a public apology to Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, admitting he was misled by Peter Mandelson. Leaked documents reveal Mandelson shared classified info, triggering political backlash, a parliamentary rebellion, and Labour Party divisions amid mounting scandals.

UK PM Keir Starmer Apologizes to Epstein Victims Over Mandelson Scandal, Faces Party Rebellion
UK PM Keir Starmer Apologizes to Epstein Victims Over Mandelson Scandal, Faces Party Rebellion

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 6, 2026 01:53:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘I Believed His Lies’: UK PM Keir Starmer Apologizes To Epstein Victims Amid Backlash Over Mandelson Claim

The prime minister, who built his public image through his commitment to integrity, has now executed a complete transformation of his public persona. Keir Starmer delivered an extensive apology to the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein, which he delivered on February 5, 2026.

Starmer revealed from Hastings that he made his biggest error when he chose Peter Mandelson for the position of UK ambassador to the United States.

The apology comes as leaked documents show Mandelson shared classified information during the Gordon Brown era, which directly opposes his earlier commitments about confidentiality.

You Might Be Interested In

Starmer’s admission, “I am sorry I believed Mandelson’s lies,” marks a low point in his premiership, as he struggles to control a parliamentary rebellion that threatens to duplicate the scandals of his former associates.

Epstein Links

The current political crisis centers on newly discovered Epstein connections, which have emerged with overwhelming evidence. The newly released documents, together with police investigations, show that Mandelson maintained a relationship with the disgraced financier through which they exchanged confidential information, which resulted in a government confrontation with parliamentary committees.

The scandal has forced Labour to reverse its position because Starmer wanted to maintain control over appointment files until the internal review was complete, but the “Commons mutiny” required him to transfer authority to a formal committee.

MPs have characterized the situation as an extreme vetting failure, which they linked to previous integrity scandals, while they demanded the dismissal of high-ranking staff members who helped the peer resume his role as British diplomatic representative.

Unity Plea

Starmer needs to make peace with all factions in his party because he lost control of the Labour Party. The Prime Minister used his “Pride in Place” speech to show that every hour spent on handling internal scandals gives Reform UK an opportunity to create divisions within the community.

He presented the existence of his government as a struggle to create a “tolerant, diverse Britain,” which included defending British identity against nativist claims about Rishi Sunak and Marcus Rashford.

The deputy leaders of the party admitted their decision-making mistakes, which led backbenchers to demand a new beginning, but Starmer’s request for party unity lost its effect because of his recent choice of party unification, which he now dislikes.

Also Read: Iran-US Negotiations Collapsed After Tehran Demands Agenda Change – Is This The End Of Meaningful Diplomacy?

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 1:53 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Jeffrey Epsteinkeir starmerLabour Partypeter-mandelsonUK politics

RELATED News

US-Russia Nuclear Pact Ends, Kremlin Vows To Act Responsibly But Warns Of Strategic Risks: ‘What Happens Next Depends On…’

‘X’ Aka Twitter Outage: Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Down For Tens Of Thousands Of Users In India, Other Countries

What Is Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1? Pakistan Wraps Up Crackdown Against Separatists In Balochistan Leaving 216 Militants Killed

At $852 Billion Net Worth, Elon Musk Says ‘Money Can’t Buy Happiness’; Social Media Divided As A Netizen Says, ‘Send $1 Million So I Can Understand You’

World Set To Witness A New Arms Race? UN Alarmed As US-Russia Nuclear Deal Expires- Here’s What It Means

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Jiya Shankar? Actress Breaks The Internet After Engagement Rumours With Elvish Yadav Sends The Internet Into A Meltdown, Check Her Big Diamond Ring Here

WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana’s Epic Chase Draws Virat Kohli Comparisons On Social Media, Fans Hail RCB Captain

RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final: Smriti Mandhana’s 87 Guides Royal Challengers Bangalore to 2nd WPL Title in Thrilling Win Over Delhi Capitals

IND vs ENG U19 World Cup 2026 Final LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch India vs England Live Match, TV Telecast And Online Mobile App

‘Further Explanation Would…’ AR Rahman Finally Reacts To Communal Chhaava Row Remark, Wants Religious Beliefs To Be Separate From Professional Achievements

IND vs ENG U19 World Cup 2026 Final: From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ayush Mhatre, 5 Indian Stars Who Could Steal the Show in The Big Final

Nari Nari Naduma Murari OTT Review: Sharwanand’s Love Triangle Sparks Laughter, But Hides A Surprise

T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka Cricket Asks Pakistan to Rethink India Match Boycott

The Raja Saab OTT Release Date Confirmed: ‘Darling’ Prabhas Starrer Fantasy Horror-Comedy To Stream Online With Extended Cut On…

WPL 2026 Final RCB vs DC | Another ‘Jem’ of an Innings: Jemimah Rodrigues’ Fiery Fifty Earns Social Media Praise

‘I Believed His Lies’: UK PM Keir Starmer Apologizes To Epstein Victims Amid Backlash Over Mandelson Claim

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘I Believed His Lies’: UK PM Keir Starmer Apologizes To Epstein Victims Amid Backlash Over Mandelson Claim

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘I Believed His Lies’: UK PM Keir Starmer Apologizes To Epstein Victims Amid Backlash Over Mandelson Claim
‘I Believed His Lies’: UK PM Keir Starmer Apologizes To Epstein Victims Amid Backlash Over Mandelson Claim
‘I Believed His Lies’: UK PM Keir Starmer Apologizes To Epstein Victims Amid Backlash Over Mandelson Claim
‘I Believed His Lies’: UK PM Keir Starmer Apologizes To Epstein Victims Amid Backlash Over Mandelson Claim

QUICK LINKS