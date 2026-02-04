Iran-US Negotiations Collapsed After Tehran Demands Agenda Change – Is This The End Of Meaningful Diplomacy?

Talks between Iran and the United States on nuclear issues were reportedly cancelled at the last minute after the two sides could not agree on the location and what should be discussed first. The meeting had been planned to take place on Friday, but Iran’s decision to change the plan led to the collapse of the effort, according to reports.

As per reports, officials said Iran refused to accept the agreed location and agenda for the talks. A senior US official told reporters that Iran’s response “was, in essence, to walk away from the negotiation.” This meant that rooms stayed empty and no talks happened as planned.

Iran rejects agreed agenda

The United States had wanted the discussion to go beyond just nuclear issues. Washington insists that Iran’s ballistic missile program also be included, saying that limiting talks only to nuclear matters would not lead to “something meaningful.” Reports say that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that any serious negotiation must address both nuclear work and missiles, a major sticking point.

Iran, however, has been firm that talks should focus only on its nuclear program, and that its missile program is off the table. Reports say that this deep disagreement over the agenda and scope of discussions was a big reason the talks fell apart.

Iran nuclear talks vs missile dispute

The collapse of the meeting comes at a time of high tensions in the Middle East, including recent confrontations at sea and military incidents in the Gulf. Both countries have been under pressure at home and abroad. Iran wants relief from heavy international sanctions on its economy, while the US has pushed for limitations on Iran’s nuclear and missile programs.

Earlier rounds of negotiations had shown limited progress, but even those talks often stalled over differences in demands. The latest cancellation raises fresh questions about whether diplomacy can succeed or whether tensions will continue to grow.

Also Read: Iran Brings A New Law: Women Can Now Ride Motorcycles – Why Did It Take Protests, Deaths, And Years Of Pressure?