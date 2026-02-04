LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad
LIVE TV
Home > World > Iran-US Negotiations Collapsed After Tehran Demands Agenda Change – Is This The End Of Meaningful Diplomacy?

Iran-US Negotiations Collapsed After Tehran Demands Agenda Change – Is This The End Of Meaningful Diplomacy?

Iran and the United States cancelled planned nuclear talks at the last minute after failing to agree on the location and agenda. Deep differences over including Iran’s missile program ultimately caused the negotiations to collapse.

Iran-US Negotiations Collapsed (Image: AI generated)
Iran-US Negotiations Collapsed (Image: AI generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: February 4, 2026 23:42:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Iran-US Negotiations Collapsed After Tehran Demands Agenda Change – Is This The End Of Meaningful Diplomacy?

Talks between Iran and the United States on nuclear issues were reportedly cancelled at the last minute after the two sides could not agree on the location and what should be discussed first. The meeting had been planned to take place on Friday, but Iran’s decision to change the plan led to the collapse of the effort, according to reports.

As per reports, officials said Iran refused to accept the agreed location and agenda for the talks. A senior US official told reporters that Iran’s response “was, in essence, to walk away from the negotiation.” This meant that rooms stayed empty and no talks happened as planned.

Iran rejects agreed agenda

The United States had wanted the discussion to go beyond just nuclear issues. Washington insists that Iran’s ballistic missile program also be included, saying that limiting talks only to nuclear matters would not lead to “something meaningful.” Reports say that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that any serious negotiation must address both nuclear work and missiles, a major sticking point.

You Might Be Interested In

Iran, however, has been firm that talks should focus only on its nuclear program, and that its missile program is off the table. Reports say that this deep disagreement over the agenda and scope of discussions was a big reason the talks fell apart.

Iran nuclear talks vs missile dispute

The collapse of the meeting comes at a time of high tensions in the Middle East, including recent confrontations at sea and military incidents in the Gulf. Both countries have been under pressure at home and abroad. Iran wants relief from heavy international sanctions on its economy, while the US has pushed for limitations on Iran’s nuclear and missile programs.

Earlier rounds of negotiations had shown limited progress, but even those talks often stalled over differences in demands. The latest cancellation raises fresh questions about whether diplomacy can succeed or whether tensions will continue to grow.

Also Read: Iran Brings A New Law: Women Can Now Ride Motorcycles – Why Did It Take Protests, Deaths, And Years Of Pressure?

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 11:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-1iran-uslatest newslatest world news

RELATED News

‘No Reason To Believe Our Indian Friends Are Rethinking Oil Purchases’: Moscow Expresses Shock On India-Russia Oil Trade Amid US Pressure

‘Pretending To Sleep’: Indian-Origin Man Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting A Woman On US Flight, Faces Up To Two Years in Jail

What Is Anthropic AI And What Does This AI Automation Tool Do? New Update Leaves Markets Rattled After It Wipes Off Nearly $300 Billion

After Putin Call, Xi Jinping Speaks To Donald Trump Ahead Of April China Visit- What’s Emerging Among The ‘Big’ Three?

UK PM Keir Starmer Confirms He Was Aware Of Peter Mandelson’s Continued Relationship With Paedophile Epstein When He Appointed Him Ambassador: ‘He Lied Repeatedly To…’

LATEST NEWS

Iran-US Negotiations Collapsed After Tehran Demands Agenda Change – Is This The End Of Meaningful Diplomacy?

Mumbai–Pune Expressway Chaos After Gas Tanker Crash: No Food, No Water, Gas Still Leaking – When Will The 16-Hour Jam End?

How Amazon Plans To Use AI To Speed Up TV And Film Production, Explained

‘Sonam Wangchuk’s Health Is Not Good’: Supreme Court Bench Questions Continuation Of Detention, Urges Centre To Rethink Decision

U19 World Cup 2026: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shine as India Crush Afghanistan to Reach Final

Campus Tension In UP: Allahabad University Student Groups Clash Over UGC Bill, Leaving Several Injured | Watch

U19 World Cup 2026: Inspired by AB de Villiers, Aaron George Powers India to World Cup Final

Sun Is Angry Again: ISRO Warns Of Strong Radio Blackouts, How Solar Flares Could Impact India’s Satellites, TV Signals And Radars?

UK PM Keir Starmer Confirms He Was Aware Of Peter Mandelson’s Continued Relationship With Paedophile Epstein When He Appointed Him Ambassador: ‘He Lied Repeatedly To…’

NTT DATA Business Solutions announces Transformation NOW! 2026 India

Iran-US Negotiations Collapsed After Tehran Demands Agenda Change – Is This The End Of Meaningful Diplomacy?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iran-US Negotiations Collapsed After Tehran Demands Agenda Change – Is This The End Of Meaningful Diplomacy?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iran-US Negotiations Collapsed After Tehran Demands Agenda Change – Is This The End Of Meaningful Diplomacy?
Iran-US Negotiations Collapsed After Tehran Demands Agenda Change – Is This The End Of Meaningful Diplomacy?
Iran-US Negotiations Collapsed After Tehran Demands Agenda Change – Is This The End Of Meaningful Diplomacy?
Iran-US Negotiations Collapsed After Tehran Demands Agenda Change – Is This The End Of Meaningful Diplomacy?

QUICK LINKS