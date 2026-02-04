LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad
LIVE TV
Home > World > Iran Brings A New Law: Women Can Now Ride Motorcycles – Why Did It Take Protests, Deaths, And Years Of Pressure?

Iran Brings A New Law: Women Can Now Ride Motorcycles – Why Did It Take Protests, Deaths, And Years Of Pressure?

Iran has formally allowed women to ride motorcycles and obtain licences, ending years of confusion and restrictions. The move comes after a new traffic code resolution and follows months of protests demanding greater rights and freedoms for women.

Iran’s government signs new resolution regarding women driving (Image: AI generated)
Iran’s government signs new resolution regarding women driving (Image: AI generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: February 4, 2026 23:13:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Iran Brings A New Law: Women Can Now Ride Motorcycles – Why Did It Take Protests, Deaths, And Years Of Pressure?

Iran has formally allowed women to ride motorcycles after years of confusion and restrictions. Women in the country can now legally obtain a motorcycle licence, ending a long period where authorities refused to issue licences despite no clear law against it.

As per reports, the change comes after officials signed a new resolution to clarify the traffic code. Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref signed the resolution on Tuesday, and it was approved by the cabinet in late January.

Iran clears legal confusion

Under this new rule, traffic police must give practical training to female applicants, organise a licence exam under police supervision, and then issue motorcycle licences to women who pass.

You Might Be Interested In

Before this, the law did not clearly say women could not ride bikes and scooters. However, in real life, authorities often refused to give them licences. It was due to this “legal grey area,” that women sometimes were held legally responsible after accidents, even when they were not at fault.

Iran protests and the wider context

This legal change follows months of protests across Iran. The unrest started with worries about the economy, but last month it spread into large anti-government demonstrations. The government says more than 3,000 people died during the protests, though it claims most were security members or bystanders, according to reports. 

Since Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution, women have faced many rules that limit their freedoms. One big rule is about how women must dress in public. They must cover their hair with a headscarf and wear modest clothing.

These dress rules made it hard for women to ride on two-wheelers. However, many women have been doing it more in recent times. The number of women riding scooters and motorcycles had been growing, even without licences.

Iran’s long-standing restrictions on women

Reports say that the trend got a push after the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died in custody after being arrested for allegedly not wearing her headscarf properly. Her death sparked huge protests nationwide, with many women demanding more freedoms and rights.

Some women welcomed the new change but said it was long overdue. For many women in Iran, riding a motorcycle is not just about transport. According to many, it implies freedom, independence, and equal rights in a society where women have been fighting for more control of their lives and choices.

Also Read: US And Iran Set For Nuclear Talks In Oman Amid Heightened Tensions | What To Know

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 11:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-3Iran newsiran womenlatest news

RELATED News

‘No Reason To Believe Our Indian Friends Are Rethinking Oil Purchases’: Moscow Expresses Shock On India-Russia Oil Trade Amid US Pressure

‘Pretending To Sleep’: Indian-Origin Man Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting A Woman On US Flight, Faces Up To Two Years in Jail

What Is Anthropic AI And What Does This AI Automation Tool Do? New Update Leaves Markets Rattled After It Wipes Off Nearly $300 Billion

After Putin Call, Xi Jinping Speaks To Donald Trump Ahead Of April China Visit- What’s Emerging Among The ‘Big’ Three?

UK PM Keir Starmer Confirms He Was Aware Of Peter Mandelson’s Continued Relationship With Paedophile Epstein When He Appointed Him Ambassador: ‘He Lied Repeatedly To…’

LATEST NEWS

Iran Brings A New Law: Women Can Now Ride Motorcycles – Why Did It Take Protests, Deaths, And Years Of Pressure?

Mumbai–Pune Expressway Chaos After Gas Tanker Crash: No Food, No Water, Gas Still Leaking – When Will The 16-Hour Jam End?

How Amazon Plans To Use AI To Speed Up TV And Film Production, Explained

‘Sonam Wangchuk’s Health Is Not Good’: Supreme Court Bench Questions Continuation Of Detention, Urges Centre To Rethink Decision

U19 World Cup 2026: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shine as India Crush Afghanistan to Reach Final

Campus Tension In UP: Allahabad University Student Groups Clash Over UGC Bill, Leaving Several Injured | Watch

U19 World Cup 2026: Inspired by AB de Villiers, Aaron George Powers India to World Cup Final

Sun Is Angry Again: ISRO Warns Of Strong Radio Blackouts, How Solar Flares Could Impact India’s Satellites, TV Signals And Radars?

UK PM Keir Starmer Confirms He Was Aware Of Peter Mandelson’s Continued Relationship With Paedophile Epstein When He Appointed Him Ambassador: ‘He Lied Repeatedly To…’

NTT DATA Business Solutions announces Transformation NOW! 2026 India

Iran Brings A New Law: Women Can Now Ride Motorcycles – Why Did It Take Protests, Deaths, And Years Of Pressure?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iran Brings A New Law: Women Can Now Ride Motorcycles – Why Did It Take Protests, Deaths, And Years Of Pressure?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iran Brings A New Law: Women Can Now Ride Motorcycles – Why Did It Take Protests, Deaths, And Years Of Pressure?
Iran Brings A New Law: Women Can Now Ride Motorcycles – Why Did It Take Protests, Deaths, And Years Of Pressure?
Iran Brings A New Law: Women Can Now Ride Motorcycles – Why Did It Take Protests, Deaths, And Years Of Pressure?
Iran Brings A New Law: Women Can Now Ride Motorcycles – Why Did It Take Protests, Deaths, And Years Of Pressure?

QUICK LINKS