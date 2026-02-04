Iran Brings A New Law: Women Can Now Ride Motorcycles – Why Did It Take Protests, Deaths, And Years Of Pressure?

Iran has formally allowed women to ride motorcycles after years of confusion and restrictions. Women in the country can now legally obtain a motorcycle licence, ending a long period where authorities refused to issue licences despite no clear law against it.

As per reports, the change comes after officials signed a new resolution to clarify the traffic code. Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref signed the resolution on Tuesday, and it was approved by the cabinet in late January.

Iran clears legal confusion

Under this new rule, traffic police must give practical training to female applicants, organise a licence exam under police supervision, and then issue motorcycle licences to women who pass.

Before this, the law did not clearly say women could not ride bikes and scooters. However, in real life, authorities often refused to give them licences. It was due to this “legal grey area,” that women sometimes were held legally responsible after accidents, even when they were not at fault.

Iran protests and the wider context

This legal change follows months of protests across Iran. The unrest started with worries about the economy, but last month it spread into large anti-government demonstrations. The government says more than 3,000 people died during the protests, though it claims most were security members or bystanders, according to reports.

Since Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution, women have faced many rules that limit their freedoms. One big rule is about how women must dress in public. They must cover their hair with a headscarf and wear modest clothing.

These dress rules made it hard for women to ride on two-wheelers. However, many women have been doing it more in recent times. The number of women riding scooters and motorcycles had been growing, even without licences.

Iran’s long-standing restrictions on women

Reports say that the trend got a push after the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died in custody after being arrested for allegedly not wearing her headscarf properly. Her death sparked huge protests nationwide, with many women demanding more freedoms and rights.

Some women welcomed the new change but said it was long overdue. For many women in Iran, riding a motorcycle is not just about transport. According to many, it implies freedom, independence, and equal rights in a society where women have been fighting for more control of their lives and choices.

Also Read: US And Iran Set For Nuclear Talks In Oman Amid Heightened Tensions | What To Know