US And Iran Set For Nuclear Talks In Oman Amid Heightened Tensions | What To Know

Nuclear talks between the United States and Iran are expected to be held in Oman on Friday, February 6, a regional diplomat said, as tensions escalate with Washington stepping up its military presence in the Middle East under President Donald Trump. The Trump administration agreed to Iran’s request to move the talks from Turkey to Oman.

US And Iran Set For Nuclear Talks In Oman Amid Heightened Tensions (Image Credits: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 4, 2026 16:03:05 IST

Nuclear talks between the United States and Iran are expected to be held in Oman on Friday, February 6, a regional diplomat said, as tensions escalate with Washington stepping up its military presence in the Middle East under President Donald Trump.

Trump has warned of “bad things” if negotiations fail, heightening pressure on Tehran amid a standoff marked by threats of air strikes and growing fears of a wider regional conflict. Iran, meanwhile, has reiterated that it will not compromise on its ballistic missile programme, calling it a non-negotiable red line.

Shift In Venue, Tehran Pushes For Bilateral Format

The Trump administration agreed to Iran’s request to move the talks from Turkey to Oman. Discussions are still underway over whether Arab and Muslim countries from the region will be involved, though Tehran is now seeking strictly bilateral talks with Washington, sources said.

President Trump confirmed ongoing negotiations but declined to provide details on the location or format. Sources familiar with the talks said US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi are expected to take part, along with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Officials from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates had earlier been expected to attend, but Iran has reportedly opposed broader regional participation.

Military Incidents Add To Diplomatic Strain

The diplomatic push comes against the backdrop of escalating military incidents. On Tuesday, the US military shot down an Iranian drone that it said was approaching the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea. Iran’s Tasnim news agency confirmed contact was lost with a drone in international waters but did not specify the cause.

In a separate incident, US Central Command said Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps harassed a US-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, allegedly attempting to board the vessel. The tanker avoided seizure by increasing speed and continuing its voyage.

High Stakes For Both Sides

Washington’s naval buildup follows Iran’s recent crackdown on anti-government protests, the deadliest unrest since the 1979 revolution. US officials say the goal of diplomacy is to prevent conflict and de-escalate tensions.

Iranian officials, however, are said to be increasingly concerned that a US strike could destabilise the regime by reigniting public anger. While Washington has demanded zero uranium enrichment, limits on Iran’s missile programme and an end to support for regional proxies, Tehran has rejected all three, with officials describing missile restrictions as the biggest sticking point.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 4:02 PM IST
