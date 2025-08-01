Who Killed Gurmuk Singh? British Sikh Man Fatally Stabbed In East London

Gurmuk Singh, a 30-year-old British Sikh man was killed in a stabbing incident last week on July 23 onn Felbrigge Road in Ilford, East London. According to the UK Metropolitan Police, Gurmuk who was affectionately known as Gary was fatally stabbed last week by people who were known to each other.

Who Murdered Gurmuk Singh?

Police has so far five people in the stabbing incident. These include, Amardeep Singh, 27, who has been charged with one count of murder. He remains in custody and is scheduled to go through a trial at the Old Bailey on January 5, 2026.

The other four aressted include a 29-year-old male and three females aged 29, 30, and 54. All four have been granted bail and are due to return in October as the investigation continues.

Police in a statement said, “Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to reports of an altercation at a residential address. Officers attended as Gary was treated for stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of the paramedics, he sadly died at the scene.”

What Post-Mortem Findings Reveal About Gurmuk Singh’s Death?

A post-mortem examination revealed that Singh died from a stab wound to his left thigh. While an inquest has been formally opened, it has been adjourned as the police continue their ongoing inquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke from the Met’s Specialist Crime North unit described the attack as an “isolated incident.”

“An incident of this nature sends shockwaves throughout the local area and we understand the direct impact on the community,” she said. “People can expect to see an uptick in police presence while officers conduct initial investigations. Please do not hesitate to speak to them if you have any concerns at all.”

What Is Gurmuk Singh’s Family Saying?

Gurmuk’s family relased a statment through police describing him as a man full of warmth and joy.

“Gary was a well-loved man who had a remarkable ability to connect with everyone he met. A true social butterfly, nothing brought him more joy than being surrounded by his family,” the family said. “Gary will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on in our hearts forever.”

