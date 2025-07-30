Gunman Who Killed 4 in Manhattan Targetted NFL Offices, Claimed He Had CTE: Report

A day after a deadly shooting unfolded inside a Park Avenue office tower when a 27-year-old Vegas casino employee named Shane Tamura opened fire that claimed four lives, officials have revealed that the shooter had mistakenly exited the wrong elevator, and that he actually intended to reach the NFL headquarters located on an upper floor, according to a report published by The Associated Press Tuesday.

Tamura entered the lobby armed with an AR-15-style rifle, then shot four people, including an off-duty NYPD officer and a security guard. He eventually made it to the 33rd floor, killed another person, and then took his own life, officials told the US-based news agency.

A person familiar with the investigation told the publication that Tamura carried a handwritten note blaming the NFL for concealing brain injury dangers, claiming he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Grievances Against the NFL and CTE Claims

In his three-page note, Tamura repeatedly apologised and asked for his brain to be studied for CTE, the report further said, adding that he also referenced a PBS Frontline documentary and former NFL player Terry Long, who died by suicide after being diagnosed with CTE.

According to the report, Tamura played high school football in California, but he never reached the NFL. Police said he had a history of mental illness and had accused the NFL of prioritising profit over player safety.

Victims and Official Responses

Didarul Islam, a 36‑year‑old off‑duty NYPD officer from Bangladesh was among those killed in the Monday shooting in NYC. Islam, the report said, was moonlighting in uniform as a security guard at the building. Fellow officers honoured him by covering his body with the NYPD flag before transporting him to the hospital. He leaves behind a pregnant wife and two young children. A neighbour described him as “a very friendly and a hardworking guy” who greeted friends with warm “How are you, my brother?” as reported by The Associated Press.

Wesley LePatner, a real estate executive working with Blackstone and security officer Aland Etienne were also among the victims of the tragedy, union sources told AP.

Meanwhile, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called the attack “an unspeakable act of violence in our building,” and expressed gratitude to law enforcement officers, including the slain NYPD officer, for their swift response.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump issued a statement expressing condolences to the kin of the victims. “My heart is with the families of the four people who were killed, including the NYPD Officer, who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Investigation Underway

Authorities are retracing Tamura’s cross‑country road trip from Las Vegas to Manhattan. Surveillance footage shows him walking into the building carrying his weapon. Police are planning to question a supplier who provided components for the gun, including the lower receiver, the report said.

