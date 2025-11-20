LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Was Jeffrey Epstein & What's Inside The Epstein Files? Donald Trump Signs Law To Release Secret Records On the Convicted Sex Offender

Who Was Jeffrey Epstein & What’s Inside The Epstein Files? Donald Trump Signs Law To Release Secret Records On the Convicted Sex Offender

Epstein files release: Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier linked to celebrities and politicians, faced multiple sexual abuse allegations. After his 2019 death, investigations continued into his network. Now, a new law signed by President Trump will make Epstein’s investigative files publicly accessible.

Jeffrey Epstein’s files to be released after Trump signs law; DOJ to provide all records detailing his crimes and associates. Photos: X.
Jeffrey Epstein’s files to be released after Trump signs law; DOJ to provide all records detailing his crimes and associates. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 20, 2025 08:13:52 IST

Who Was Jeffrey Epstein & What’s Inside The Epstein Files? Donald Trump Signs Law To Release Secret Records On the Convicted Sex Offender

Epstein Files Release: President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed congressional legislation that compels the federal government to release documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

The president added, “As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, to pass this Bill in the House and Senate, respectively. Because of this request, the votes were almost unanimous in favor of passage.”

When Will Federal Government Release The Epstein Files?

The new measure requires the Department of Justice (DOJ) to turn over all “unclassified records, documents, communications and investigative materials”, and, to the maximum extent possible, all classified information, to Congress within 30 days.

The bill passed the House of Representatives on Tuesday with a 427-1 vote. The Senate sent it to the president’s desk through unanimous consent, allowing Trump to sign it into law without delay.

Who Was Jeffrey Epstein?

Jeffrey Epstein, a millionaire financier, was known for his connections with celebrities, politicians, billionaires, and academic figures. He first came under legal scrutiny in 2005 after being accused in Palm Beach, Florida, of paying a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Dozens of other underage girls later reported similar sexual abuse. However, prosecutors allowed Epstein to plead guilty in 2008 to a charge involving a single victim. He served 13 months in a jail work-release program.

While some prominent acquaintances, including former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, distanced themselves after Epstein’s conviction, many others continued to associate with him. Epstein maintained his high-profile social network for nearly another decade, often through philanthropic engagements.

Jeffrey Epstein Died By Suicide

In 2019, federal prosecutors in New York charged him with sex trafficking. Epstein died by suicide in jail while awaiting trial.

Following his death, the US Attorney in Manhattan prosecuted Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking and related charges. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison term in Florida.

What Are the Epstein Files?

The “Epstein files” refer to the body of evidence collected by law enforcement during investigations into Epstein and his associates, including Maxwell. These files include documents, communications, and investigative records.

Some materials have already been released, including flight logs, a redacted contact book, a masseuse list, and evidence inventories, while other records remain sealed. In January 2024, a federal court unsealed more than 1,000 pages of documents.

The passage of this bill is expected to make additional materials publicly accessible, offering further insight into the Epstein network and ongoing investigations.

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 8:13 AM IST
Who Was Jeffrey Epstein & What’s Inside The Epstein Files? Donald Trump Signs Law To Release Secret Records On the Convicted Sex Offender

