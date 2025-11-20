Vishat Kumar, a 22 year old Indian national, was arrested by US border officials as he tried to enter Canada, after being stopped by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers. Kumar came into the country illegally in 2024 and his case became a point of concern when he did not turn up for an asylum interview that he had been told to attend. His identity was doubted during a further inspection and the biometric checks disclosed that he had been hiding his genuine identity by adopting a fictitious name and a different date of birth.

US Border Agents Arrest Indian Man Attempting To Slip Into Canada, Turns Out He Is Facing..

A subsequent inquiry revealed that an Interpol Red Notice had been issued against Kumar, which signified that he was wanted in India for murder. A Red Notice is a request to all law enforcement to temporarily arrest an individual until they can be extradited or some other legal action is taken, so that is why a provision for his arrest was set for this case. US authorities have verified that Kumar was processed by CBP and then turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers for further legal action when his identity was unveiled. Kumar is in a New York detention center pending removal proceedings initiated by the US government.

The incident demonstrates the increased dependency of border control and immigration officials on biometric technology. CBP officers, through fingerprinting and iris scans, were able to penetrate Kumar’s false identity and uncover his actual status as an internationally wanted fugitive. US officials have stressed the significance of international cooperation in running after criminals who cross borders, and have acknowledged the involvement of shared information through Interpol in this arrest. With Kumar’s real identity verified and a Red Notice issued, he is currently in the position of either being extradited or sent back to India to answer the charges against him.

