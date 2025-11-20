Donald Trump Backs Public Release Of Epstein Files After Months of Pressure, Signs Epstein Files Transparency Act

Epstein Files Case: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law a bill mandating the public release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender. The move comes after months of mounting political pressure on the administration to make the documents public, according to the Associated Press.

Epstein Files Transparency Act Passed by Congress

The legislation, formally known as the Epstein Files Transparency Act, cleared the House on Tuesday with an overwhelming vote of 427 to 1. The Senate followed with unanimous consent to approve the bill as soon as it was received from the House, which occurred Wednesday morning.

President Trump confirmed the signing via social media, stating that the bill directs the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release all Epstein-related files publicly.

DOJ and Next Steps in Epstein Files Case

Attorney General Pam Bondi addressed the issue during an unrelated news conference on Wednesday morning. She said the DOJ “will continue to follow the law with maximum transparency, while protecting victims.”

Senators from both parties emphasized that the DOJ is legally required to comply with the legislation and release the documents within 30 days.

What Are The Epstein Files?

The Epstein files include documents from criminal investigations into the financier. They encompass transcripts of interviews with victims and witnesses, as well as items seized during raids of Epstein’s properties.

The release follows heightened public scrutiny and renewed attention on Trump’s past association with Epstein. Recent disclosures of more than 20,000 pages of documents from Epstein’s estate included references to Trump and other prominent figures, though the records do not suggest wrongdoing by those mentioned.

The legislation’s passage came shortly after Epstein survivors spoke in support of the bill at the US Capitol. One survivor described enduring “institutional betrayal” for years, highlighting the importance of public access to the files.

