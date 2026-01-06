LIVE TV
Who Was Mithun Sarkar? Bangladesh's Hindu Man Dies in Tragic Canal Incident After Being Chased Over Theft Suspicion, 3rd Death In Less Than 48 Hours

Who Was Mithun Sarkar? Bangladesh’s Hindu Man Dies in Tragic Canal Incident After Being Chased Over Theft Suspicion, 3rd Death In Less Than 48 Hours

Mithun Sarkar, a 25-year-old Bangladeshi Hindu man, dies after jumping into a canal while fleeing a mob over theft suspicion, highlighting growing violence and insecurity faced by minorities.

Credits- Canva Modified
Credits- Canva Modified

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 6, 2026 23:32:44 IST

Who Was Mithun Sarkar? Bangladesh's Hindu Man Dies in Tragic Canal Incident After Being Chased Over Theft Suspicion, 3rd Death In Less Than 48 Hours

A 25-year-old Hindu man from Bangladesh lost his life after he jumped into a canal trying to escape the mob, which chased him on suspicion of theft, thus showing the insecurity faced by minorities in the country more vividly. The police recovered the body of the deceased, who was identified as Mithun Sarkar, from Bhandarpur village, shortly after the incident.​

The incident gradually developed

People who saw the scene told local journalists that Mithun was accused by some villagers of stealing. The locals then started to chase him through the area. In his desperate attempts to get away from the locals, he jumped into a canal, but, as he was not a good swimmer, he drowned before the rescue team could reach him.​

Actions taken by the police and the investigation

Mithun’s corpse was taken by police out of the canal on Tuesday afternoon, and now a probe into the situation that led to his death has been initiated. The law enforcers are viewing video footage and going through eyewitness reports in order to spot the people who constituted the mob, and also to find out if a formal theft complaint ever existed.​

 

Incident of violence aimed at a specific group

Mithun’s demise takes place in the background of a series of attacks on religious minorities in Bangladesh, which have become more frequent in recent weeks. Human rights organisations have reported numerous incidents, including killings, beatings, and burning of Hindu properties in December alone, which they consider as a part of a broader strategy to terrorise the minority communities.​

 

Political context and worries

The increase in violence coincides with the time when Bangladesh is about to hold its first parliamentary elections after the 2024 coup that overthrew the Sheikh Hasina government, with voting set for February 12. Human rights advocates claim that the government’s neglect of the protection of the vulnerable population will not only encourage the mobs but also cause the communities to take even harder lines during the elections.

ALSO READ: Malaysian Royals Exposed? Indonesian-American Model Manohara Odelia Makes A Shocking Revelation, Says She Was Coerced Into Marriage With This Prince At Age 16

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 11:32 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Bangladesh elections 2026bangladeshi hindu mancanal deathcommunal-violencehuman rights concernsminority violence in bangladeshmithun sarkarmob chasereligious-minoritiestheft suspicion

Who Was Mithun Sarkar? Bangladesh's Hindu Man Dies in Tragic Canal Incident After Being Chased Over Theft Suspicion, 3rd Death In Less Than 48 Hours

Who Was Mithun Sarkar? Bangladesh's Hindu Man Dies in Tragic Canal Incident After Being Chased Over Theft Suspicion, 3rd Death In Less Than 48 Hours

