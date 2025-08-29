LIVE TV
Who Will Replace Paetongtarn Shinawatra as Thailand's Next Prime Minister?

The Thai Court said that PM Shinawatra did not meet the constitutional qualifications required to hold the post.

Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra (Image Credit -X/@prachatai_en)
Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 29, 2025 14:47:20 IST

Thailand’s Constitutional Court on Friday sacked Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office, within a year into her tenure, after finding her guilty of breaching ethical standards.

Thailand’s Constitutional Court’s Statement

The court ruled that Shinawatra violated ethics rules by leaking a phone conversation with Cambodia’s former leader and further determined that she did not meet the constitutional qualifications to serve as premier.

The Current Cabinet to assume caretaker responsibilities

Following the verdict, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and the current cabinet will assume caretaker responsibilities until parliament selects a new prime minister. The date of the parliamentary vote will be set by the House speaker. (More Details Are Awaited)

