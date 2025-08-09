Mine Explosion Threatens to Reignite Deadly Thailand-Cambodia Border Conflict

Three Thai soldiers have been injured by a landmine while patrolling the border with Cambodia, according to the army, days after the two neighbours agreed to a detailed ceasefire following a violent five-day conflict last month.

One soldier lost a foot and two others were injured after one of them stepped on a landmine as they patrolled an area between Thailand’s Sisaket and Cambodia’s Preah Vihear provinces on Saturday morning, the Royal Thai Armed Forces said.

Thai Military Says Three Soldiers Badly Wounded in the Explosions

One soldier suffered a severe leg injury, another was wounded in the back and arm, and the third had extreme pressure damage to the ear, the military said.

Cambodia’s defence ministry said that it “has yet to receive clear confirmation from Cambodian frontline forces concerning the explosion,” adding that its army has been strictly respecting the spirit of the ceasefire.

Thailand said the incident took place within its territory in an area recently cleared of landmines. It would lodge a complaint against Cambodia for violating a treaty that bans the use of landmines and for infringing Thai sovereignty, the Thai foreign ministry said in a statement.

Both Thailand and Cambodia are signatories to the Ottawa Convention against landmines.

It is the third incident in a few weeks in which Thai soldiers have been injured by mines while patrolling along the border.

Thailand and Cambodia Were Involved in Deadly Clashes at Border Last Month

Two previous similar incidents led to the downgrading of diplomatic relations and triggered five days of fighting.

The Southeast Asian neighbours were engaged in deadly border clashes from July 24-28, in the worst fighting between the two in more than a decade.

The exchanges of artillery fire, infantry battles and jet fighter sorties killed at least 43 people.

However, after Donald Trump threatened both countries that US would cancel trade deals with the two countries if ceasefire isn’t announced, both sides agreed for a peace deal.

Both sides extended the peace deal after a meeting of top defense officials in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. Also, the two nations agreed to invite observers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to inspect disputed border areas to ensure hostilities do not resume.

Also Read: Cambodia and Thailand Hold Talks in Malaysia as Fragile Ceasefire Holds – What We Know