LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Mine Explosion Threatens to Reignite Deadly Thailand-Cambodia Border Conflict

Mine Explosion Threatens to Reignite Deadly Thailand-Cambodia Border Conflict

Three Thai soldiers were injured by a landmine near the Cambodian border days after both nations extended a ceasefire. Thailand accused Cambodia of violating the Ottawa Convention, which Phnom Penh denies. The blast follows recent clashes that killed 43, with ASEAN observers set to monitor disputed areas.

Thailand and Cambodia are signatories to the Ottawa Convention against landmines, reports said.
Thailand and Cambodia are signatories to the Ottawa Convention against landmines, reports said.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 9, 2025 18:55:16 IST

Three Thai soldiers have been injured by a landmine while patrolling the border with Cambodia, according to the army, days after the two neighbours agreed to a detailed ceasefire following a violent five-day conflict last month.

One soldier lost a foot and two others were injured after one of them stepped on a landmine as they patrolled an area between Thailand’s Sisaket and Cambodia’s Preah Vihear provinces on Saturday morning, the Royal Thai Armed Forces said.

Thai Military Says Three Soldiers Badly Wounded in the Explosions

One soldier suffered a severe leg injury, another was wounded in the back and arm, and the third had extreme pressure damage to the ear, the military said.

Cambodia’s defence ministry said that it “has yet to receive clear confirmation from Cambodian frontline forces concerning the explosion,” adding that its army has been strictly respecting the spirit of the ceasefire.

Thailand said the incident took place within its territory in an area recently cleared of landmines. It would lodge a complaint against Cambodia for violating a treaty that bans the use of landmines and for infringing Thai sovereignty, the Thai foreign ministry said in a statement.

Both Thailand and Cambodia are signatories to the Ottawa Convention against landmines.

It is the third incident in a few weeks in which Thai soldiers have been injured by mines while patrolling along the border.

Thailand and Cambodia Were Involved in Deadly Clashes at Border Last Month

Two previous similar incidents led to the downgrading of diplomatic relations and triggered five days of fighting.

The Southeast Asian neighbours were engaged in deadly border clashes from July 24-28, in the worst fighting between the two in more than a decade.

The exchanges of artillery fire, infantry battles and jet fighter sorties killed at least 43 people.

However, after Donald Trump threatened both countries that US would cancel trade deals with the two countries if ceasefire isn’t announced, both sides agreed for a peace deal.

Both sides extended the peace deal after a meeting of top defense officials in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. Also, the two nations agreed to invite observers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to inspect disputed border areas to ensure hostilities do not resume.

Also Read: Cambodia and Thailand Hold Talks in Malaysia as Fragile Ceasefire Holds – What We Know

Tags: Cambodiathailand

RELATED News

US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?

LATEST NEWS

Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
Eknath Shinde Dismisses Rift Rumours, Says Delhi Visits Aim at Maharashtra’s Development
After Spirit, Deepika Padukone Quits The Intern Remake With Amitabh Bachchan After Years Of Delay
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Critically Injured After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
Mine Explosion Threatens to Reignite Deadly Thailand-Cambodia Border Conflict

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mine Explosion Threatens to Reignite Deadly Thailand-Cambodia Border Conflict

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mine Explosion Threatens to Reignite Deadly Thailand-Cambodia Border Conflict
Mine Explosion Threatens to Reignite Deadly Thailand-Cambodia Border Conflict
Mine Explosion Threatens to Reignite Deadly Thailand-Cambodia Border Conflict
Mine Explosion Threatens to Reignite Deadly Thailand-Cambodia Border Conflict

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?