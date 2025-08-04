Cambodia and Thailand Hold Talks in Malaysia as Fragile Ceasefire Holds – What We Know

Officials from Cambodia and Thailand began preliminary defense talks as delegations from the two countries gathered in Malaysia on Monday, a week after agreeing to a fragile ceasefire that paused five days of fierce border clashes, according to a report published by Reuters. The ceasefire followed one of the worst outbreaks of violence between the two neighbours in over a decade, which reportedly left at least 43 dead and displaced over 300,000 people on both sides.

The two countries’ defense ministers are scheduled to meet in Malaysia on Thursday for a General Border Committee session, which will be observed by representatives from the US, China and Malaysia, the report said. The upcoming meeting is aimed at discussing peace prospects along the volatile border, it added.

Accusations and troop movements heighten tensions

Last week, Cambodia accused Thailand of violating the ceasefire agreement by using excavators and laying barbed wire in disputed areas, the Reuters report said, citing a statement from the Cambodian defense ministry. Thailand, however, stated, “both sides are maintaining their position without any significant movements.”

Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, a Thai military spokesperson, told new agency Reuters, “There are reports that the Cambodian side has modified their positions and reinforced their troops in key areas… to replace personnel lost in each area.”

Meanwhile, Cambodia has demanded the release of 18 soldiers reportedly captured by Thailand during the fighting. Thailand, for its part, has said that these soldiers are being treated as “prisoners of war” and would be released only after “a complete cessation of the armed conflict, not just a ceasefire.”

Two wounded Cambodian soldiers returned

Earlier, Thailand had returned two wounded Cambodian soldiers. Eighteen others, however, are still believed to be in Thai captivity. Cambodian Defense Ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata confirmed the return at a border checkpoint and urged Thailand to repatriate the rest promptly in line with “international humanitarian law.”

Thailand’s 2nd Army Region, meanwhile, identified the two returned soldiers as a sergeant with a broken arm and a second lieutenant showing battle fatigue. The Thai military said both had sworn not to engage in further hostilities.

The Cambodian Human Rights Committee, meanhile, has alleged that the detained soldiers had been tortured and denied medical care, calling for an impartial investigation by the United Nations.