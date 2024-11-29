Why Are Amazon Workers On Strike From Black Friday To Cyber Monday

Amazon employees across 20 countries are gearing up for a global protest during the Black Friday weekend, demanding better wages and the right to unionize. The "Make Amazon Pay Days of Resistance" campaign targets the retail giant's labor practices, drawing attention to alleged worker mistreatment and environmental concerns.

Employees of Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer are set to stage protests across 20 countries, including major cities in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Brazil. These demonstrations, organized by UNI Global Union and Progressive International, aim to address concerns over “labor abuses, environmental degradation, and threats to democracy,” according to a statement by the Switzerland-based global labor union.

Protest from Black Friday through Cyber Monday

The protests, branded as the “Make Amazon Pay Days of Resistance,” are scheduled to run from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year. Protestors are demanding higher wages and the right to unionize, according to the union’s press release. Economic analysts warn that the strike could potentially disrupt holiday deliveries for customers.

UNI Global Union also confirmed that unions and allied organizations worldwide plan to join the movement. In Germany, thousands of workers in cities such as Graben, Dortmund Werne, Bad Hersfeld, Leipzig, Koblenz, and Rheinberg will participate. Meanwhile, hundreds of workers in New Delhi will protest, highlighting grievances over poor treatment during a severe heat wave in July.

France, Banglades – Amazon workers to join protests

In France, demonstrations will take place across multiple cities, organized by the Association for the Taxation of Financial Transactions and Citizen’s Action. Additionally, garment workers in Bangladesh will join the protests, advocating for fair labor conditions.

This year marks the fifth iteration of the “Make Amazon Pay” campaign, which seeks to hold Amazon accountable globally by targeting a crucial shopping period. In 2023, Amazon accounted for 18% of global Black Friday sales, generating over $170 billion in total holiday revenue, according to an earlier earnings report.

“Amazon’s relentless pursuit of profit comes at a cost to workers, the environment, and democracy,” said Christy Hoffman, General Secretary of UNI Global Union. She criticized the company for spending heavily to deter unionization efforts, adding, “The strikes and protests happening around the world demonstrate that workers’ desire for justice—for union representation—cannot be stopped. We stand united in demanding that Amazon treat its workers fairly, respect fundamental rights, and cease undermining the systems meant to protect us all.”

Amazon defends its labor practices

In response, Amazon defended its labor practices in a statement to ABC News, calling the claims misleading. “The fact is, at Amazon, we provide great pay, great benefits, and great opportunities from day one,” said company spokesperson Eileen Hards. She highlighted the creation of over 1.5 million jobs globally and emphasized the company’s commitment to safe and engaging workplaces across all settings.

Amazon noted earlier this year that it had invested $2.2 billion to increase pay for U.S. fulfillment and transportation employees. The company stated that the average base wage for these workers now exceeds $22 per hour, with total compensation averaging more than $29 per hour when factoring in benefits. These benefits include health, vision, and dental insurance; a 401(k) plan with a 50% company match; up to 20 weeks of paid leave (including 14 weeks of pregnancy-related disability leave and six weeks of parental leave); and the Career Choice program, which covers college tuition.

While reiterating its commitment to improving the workplace, Amazon maintained in a prior statement that it remains “proud of the competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, and engaging, safe work experiences” provided to its employees.

