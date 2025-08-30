LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > World > Why Are Pentagon Pizza Orders Surging Amid Trump Death Reports? The Pentagon Pizza Index Explains

Why Are Pentagon Pizza Orders Surging Amid Trump Death Reports? The Pentagon Pizza Index Explains

Rumors of US President Donald Trump’s death went viral, sparking an unusual surge in pizza orders near the Pentagon. The Twitter account Pentagon Pizza Report tracked deliveries from outlets like Domino’s and Freddie’s Beach Bar. Netizens are connecting the spike to Trump death speculations, reviving interest in the so-called Pentagon Pizza Index.

Trump death rumors spark Pentagon pizza surge; netizens link unusual orders to the Pentagon Pizza Index spike. Photos/White Hose, @PenPizzaReport.
Trump death rumors spark Pentagon pizza surge; netizens link unusual orders to the Pentagon Pizza Index spike. Photos/White Hose, @PenPizzaReport.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 30, 2025 13:51:33 IST

After rumors of US President Donald Trump’s death went viral on social media, a new report about a surge in pizza orders near the Pentagon and other government agencies has sparked curiosity among netizens. The Twitter account Pentagon Pizza Report, which monitors online pizza orders near federal campuses such as the Pentagon and CIA, noted a substantial increase in deliveries on Friday.

The account highlighted orders from outlets including Freddie’s Beach Bar, Domino’s Pizza, District Pizza Palace, and Crystal City Sports Pub. The reason for the sudden spike remains unclear however, social media users are connecting it to the rumors of POTUS’ death.  

What Does Pentagon Pizza Report Surge Reveal  

This is not the first recent increase. The Pentagon Pizza Report documented similar rises in orders on August 27 and 28. On Friday, around 1 PM ET, the account tweeted that “pizzerias near the Pentagon are reporting high traffic.”  

Also Read: US Court Says Trump Has No Power To Impose Tariffs – Are They Still In Effect?

The most recent update, posted at 7:36 PM, stated,“Pizzerias near the Pentagon are currently mixed, ranging between below average to above average.”  

Social media users were quick to highlight the spike. One user noted, “Pizzato Pizza, the only place near the Pentagon open past midnight, has received a 303% spike in orders from the Pentagon today,” accompanied by a screenshot analyzing order times.  

What is Pentagon Pizza Index And Its Cold War Conection

The phenomenon is linked to the so-called Pentagon Pizza Index, a viral theory suggesting that unusual spikes in late-night pizza orders near U.S. intelligence headquarters could indicate a national security event or imminent military action. Experts caution, however, that there is no concrete evidence supporting this connection.  

The Pentagon Pizza Index traces its origins to the Cold War, when Soviet spies reportedly monitored pizza deliveries in Washington, interpreting sudden order increases as potential signs of U.S. government preparations.  

A historical example reported by The Guardian noted that in August 1990, a Domino’s franchise in Washington experienced a surge in orders just hours before Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait.  

According to news.com.au, this concept was referred to as “Pizzint,” or pizza intelligence.

CNN journalist Wolf Blitzer once joked, “The bottom line for journalists – always keep an eye on the pizzas.”  

Also Read: Is Donald Trump Dead? First JD Vance’s Comment, Then Ambulances Near White House, Where Is US President?

Tags: donald trumpDonald Trump deathPentagon Pizza IndexPentagon Pizza Report

RELATED News

Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?

LATEST NEWS

Did You Know This Actress Who Quit Bhojpuri Industry After Clashing With Pawan Singh?
Temple Sewadaar Allegedly Beaten To Death In Delhi’s Kalkaji Area, One Nabbed
Who Will Barcelona Face This Season In The Champions League 2025? Check For Full List
7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 30 August 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Why Are Pentagon Pizza Orders Surging Amid Trump Death Reports? The Pentagon Pizza Index Explains

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Are Pentagon Pizza Orders Surging Amid Trump Death Reports? The Pentagon Pizza Index Explains

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Are Pentagon Pizza Orders Surging Amid Trump Death Reports? The Pentagon Pizza Index Explains
Why Are Pentagon Pizza Orders Surging Amid Trump Death Reports? The Pentagon Pizza Index Explains
Why Are Pentagon Pizza Orders Surging Amid Trump Death Reports? The Pentagon Pizza Index Explains
Why Are Pentagon Pizza Orders Surging Amid Trump Death Reports? The Pentagon Pizza Index Explains

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?