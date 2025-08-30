Why Are Pentagon Pizza Orders Surging Amid Trump Death Reports? The Pentagon Pizza Index Explains

After rumors of US President Donald Trump’s death went viral on social media, a new report about a surge in pizza orders near the Pentagon and other government agencies has sparked curiosity among netizens. The Twitter account Pentagon Pizza Report, which monitors online pizza orders near federal campuses such as the Pentagon and CIA, noted a substantial increase in deliveries on Friday.

The account highlighted orders from outlets including Freddie’s Beach Bar, Domino’s Pizza, District Pizza Palace, and Crystal City Sports Pub. The reason for the sudden spike remains unclear however, social media users are connecting it to the rumors of POTUS’ death.

What Does Pentagon Pizza Report Surge Reveal

This is not the first recent increase. The Pentagon Pizza Report documented similar rises in orders on August 27 and 28. On Friday, around 1 PM ET, the account tweeted that “pizzerias near the Pentagon are reporting high traffic.”

Freddies Beach Bar is reporting above average traffic. Pizzerias nearby the Pentagon are currently mixed, ranging between below average to above average. As of 7:36pm ET pic.twitter.com/X8MVjCUhar — Pentagon Pizza Report (@PenPizzaReport) August 29, 2025

The most recent update, posted at 7:36 PM, stated,“Pizzerias near the Pentagon are currently mixed, ranging between below average to above average.”

Social media users were quick to highlight the spike. One user noted, “Pizzato Pizza, the only place near the Pentagon open past midnight, has received a 303% spike in orders from the Pentagon today,” accompanied by a screenshot analyzing order times.

What is Pentagon Pizza Index And Its Cold War Conection

Switching between Twitter, the White House website, and the Pentagon Pizza Index pic.twitter.com/37uS56vHu9 — Flint (@FlintBake) August 30, 2025

The Pentagon Pizza Index is 303% higher than usual right now at a pizza place 2 miles from the White House… Last time this happened was when we attacked Iran. pic.twitter.com/MioityEqdA — Kliff Orrghoudy (@GumbysGrandson) August 30, 2025

The phenomenon is linked to the so-called Pentagon Pizza Index, a viral theory suggesting that unusual spikes in late-night pizza orders near U.S. intelligence headquarters could indicate a national security event or imminent military action. Experts caution, however, that there is no concrete evidence supporting this connection.

The Pentagon Pizza Index traces its origins to the Cold War, when Soviet spies reportedly monitored pizza deliveries in Washington, interpreting sudden order increases as potential signs of U.S. government preparations.

A historical example reported by The Guardian noted that in August 1990, a Domino’s franchise in Washington experienced a surge in orders just hours before Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait.

According to news.com.au, this concept was referred to as “Pizzint,” or pizza intelligence.

CNN journalist Wolf Blitzer once joked, “The bottom line for journalists – always keep an eye on the pizzas.”

