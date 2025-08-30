LIVE TV
Home > World > Is Donald Trump Dead? First JD Vance's Comment, Then Ambulances Near White House, Where Is US President?

Is Donald Trump Dead? First JD Vance’s Comment, Then Ambulances Near White House, Where Is US President?

Rumors of Donald Trump’s death went viral after Vice President JD Vance’s succession remark was misinterpreted online. Trump’s recent absence from public view and viral clips of ambulances near the White House further fueled speculation.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 30, 2025 12:09:37 IST

Is Donald Trump Dead? The internet is buzzing with claims that the President of the United States has died. The rumor has gained traction as the speculations around the claims of POTUS have emerged over time, and comments from US Vice President JD Vance have fuelled the rumors. 

Vance, in a recent interview, said, “In the event that Trump died, I’m ready to go.” The statement, intended as a routine reference to presidential succession, was widely misinterpreted by social media users as a signal of impending events.

Donald Trump’s Absence From The White House

Trump’s absence from public appearances over the weekend added fuel to the fire. While unusual for the typically visible president, the White House had already acknowledged that the 79-year-old leader suffers from Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI), a manageable circulatory condition that is not considered life-threatening. His physician has previously confirmed he remains in “excellent health.”

Also Read: JD Vance Says He Is ‘Ready To Serve’ As US President Amid Trump’s Health Concerns: ‘I Feel Very Confident…’

Ambulances, Police Near White House

Unverified posts and videos claiming to show ambulances and police near the White House accelerated the rumors. One widely circulated video, labeled “breaking news” by its uploader, attracted hundreds of thousands of views and further ignited online speculation.

The sudden silence from Trump – no rallies, no late-night calls, and no fiery public appearances – deepened the intrigue. F
Hashtags like #TrumpIsDead are a global trend. Conspiracy theories soon followed, suggesting illness, a cover-up, or even his death.

Donald Trump Suffers From Chronic Venous Insufficiency

Public interest in Trump’s health intensified after recent disclosures. The White House confirmed last month that he suffers from chronic venous insufficiency, which explained the swelling in his legs.



Photos of bruises on Trump’s hands circulated online as further “evidence” of poor health. However, his physician attributed the marks to aspirin use and frequent handshaking. White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella described the bruising as “benign and common,” while Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stressed that the president was in “incredibly good health.”

Author Michael Wolff, who has followed Trump’s career closely, offered a wry observation: aides view him as “inexhaustible,” though he noted that “one day he will just go over.”

Also Read: US Court Says Trump Has No Power To Impose Tariffs – Are They Still In Effect?

