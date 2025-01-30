Why Did Osaka Implement A Public Smoking And Vaping Ban?

As the World Expo 2025 approaches, Osaka is taking decisive steps to transform itself into a global tourist hotspot. In a bold move, the city has banned smoking and vaping in all public spaces to ensure a smoke-free environment for visitors. This initiative is part of Osaka’s efforts to create a safer, cleaner, and more welcoming city for the international event set to begin in April.

Effective January 27, Osaka has implemented a sweeping ban on smoking and vaping in public areas, including roads, parks, and plazas. The ban aims to make visitors feel safe and comfortable with smoke-free streets. Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “We want to make Osaka a city where people feel safe with smoke-free streets.” Violators of the ban will face a fine of 1,000 yen (approximately Rs 560).

Japan has strict laws regarding tobacco use. National laws prohibit smoking in establishments such as restaurants, offices, and public transportation. Some cities have implemented additional bans in public places to further reduce smoking in daily life. Regulations also prohibit individuals under the age of 20 from smoking and purchasing tobacco products. Despite these measures, smoking remains prevalent in Japan, with the World Health Organization reporting a tobacco use prevalence of 16% in 2022, down from 32% in 2000.

A survey by Japan’s Ministry of Health revealed that 14.8% of adults still smoke, prompting the government to set a target of reducing the national smoking rate to 12%. Tobacco remains a significant source of revenue for the government, with central and local authorities collecting approximately two trillion yen annually in cigarette tax revenue. The national government also holds a one-third stake in Japan Tobacco, the world’s third-largest tobacco company.

Osaka officials aim to create a safer and cleaner environment for both residents and tourists by expanding smoke-free zones. The initiative is designed to enhance the urban landscape and ensure a “safe, secure, and comfortable” atmosphere. To ease the transition, the local government has created a map marking designated smoking areas. Initially, over 140 smoking stations were planned, but Mayor Yokoyama announced that this number is expected to rise to 300 before the Expo opens.

The city has already invested 164.7 billion yen ($1.16 billion) in preparations for the six-month-long event, including major infrastructure upgrades. The new smoking regulations follow similar measures introduced in Tokyo ahead of the 2020 Olympics, with many restrictions still in place today.

Public figures have faced backlash for breaking smoking laws. Notably, Shoko Miyata, captain of Japan’s women’s gymnastics team, withdrew from the Paris Olympics last year after admitting to smoking and drinking at the age of 19. Osaka’s firm stance against smoking reinforces its commitment to a cleaner and healthier city.

Mayor Yokoyama emphasized the importance of raising awareness and promoting an environment suitable for an international tourist city. “We will strengthen awareness and guidance systems while actively sharing relevant information to promote improvement of the environment suitable for an international tourist city,” he said.

As Osaka prepares for the World Expo 2025, the city’s efforts to ban smoking and vaping in public spaces reflect its dedication to creating a welcoming environment for visitors from around the world.

