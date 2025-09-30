LIVE TV
Why Has Taliban Cut Internet Across Afghanistan? Here's What You Need to Know

Afghanistan’s telecom network relies heavily on shared fibre-optic lines, so cutting high-speed internet also affects mobile and landline phone services.

Published: September 30, 2025 01:53:31 IST

Afghanistan is facing a major communications blackout after the Taliban deliberately cut fibre-optic internet connections across the country. Internet watchdog NetBlocks described the disruption as a “nationwide telecoms blackout,” reporting that national connectivity has fallen to just 14% of normal levels.

The restrictions began in mid-September when Taliban authorities ordered Balkh province to stop fibre-optic internet entirely. A provincial spokesperson said the order came from the Taliban’s supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, claiming it was necessary to prevent “vice.” Similar measures soon followed in Badakhshan, Takhar, Kandahar, Helmand, Nangarhar, and Uruzgan provinces.

Afghanistan’s telecom network relies heavily on shared fibre-optic lines, so cutting high-speed internet also affects mobile and landline phone services. NetBlocks explained that “physically pulling the plug on fibre internet would therefore also shut down mobile and fixed-line telephone services.”

The blackout has severely affected daily life in Afghanistan. Communication, business operations, and access to digital services have all been disrupted. Humanitarian organisations are struggling to stay in touch with staff and aid recipients in remote areas.

Women and students have been hit particularly hard. Since 2021, the Taliban have banned girls from attending secondary schools and universities, leaving online courses as their only option for education.

The internet shutdown now cuts that lifeline. One Kabul-based student told local media that online classes “kept our spirits alive,” highlighting the impact on young women’s access to learning. Women’s rights advocates say the Taliban are using “digital isolation” to enforce wider social control, limiting access to online communities, jobs, and global information.

ALSO READ: Amir Amiri, US Citizen, Released From Taliban Detention In Afghanistan, Qatar Mediation Secures Safe Return From Taliban

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 1:53 AM IST
Tags: afghanistan Taliban

