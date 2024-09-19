Canada is set to further limit the number of study permits available to foreign students and is tightening the criteria for work permits in an effort to decrease the number of temporary residents in the country.

Canada is set to further limit the number of study permits available to foreign students and is tightening the criteria for work permits in an effort to decrease the number of temporary residents in the country, as announced by the government on Wednesday. This move follows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government facing declining approval ratings and a significant defeat in a recent by-election, prompting a push to reduce the presence of temporary residents, which includes international students and foreign workers.

This issue has become highly controversial in Canadian politics, especially with a federal election expected no later than October 2025.

Canada to review visa strategies

The new measures will cut the number of international study permits to 437,000 in 2025, down from 509,390 approved in 2023 and 175,920 issued in the first seven months of 2024. Additionally, eligibility for work permits will be restricted for the spouses of certain students and temporary foreign workers.

As Canada experiences an increase in refugee claimants, the government indicated that it will review strategies to enhance visa integrity. Officials are also assessing visa decision-making processes to ensure that trained personnel have the necessary tools to identify fraud and decrease the number of insincere visitors.

The Immigration Minister emphasized that not everyone wishing to enter Canada will be able to, nor will everyone wishing to remain. The government aims to reduce the percentage of temporary residents to 5% of the total population, down from 6.8% in April.

Canada’s temporary foreign worker program faces criticism

Canada’s temporary foreign worker program has faced criticism for being a potential source of exploitation, a claim that the Immigration Minister described as extreme. An executive director of the Migrant Workers Alliance for Change criticized the government for neglecting workers’ rights in favor of focusing on numerical reductions, arguing that simply reducing migrant numbers will not end their exploitation; rather, granting them equal rights and permanent residency is essential.

Economists have expressed disappointment that the recent announcement did not include a plan to transition migrants from temporary to permanent status, questioning why more isn’t being done to support the long-term stability of these individuals in the workforce.

Is Canada accepting too many immigrants?

There is a growing public sentiment that Canada is accepting too many immigrants, contributing to rising anti-migrant sentiments, despite the country’s historically welcoming stance.

Despite previous policies aimed at increasing the number of temporary residents, the federal government is now looking to reverse this trend. In January, a two-year limit was placed on international students, and this month the government rolled back expansions to the temporary foreign worker program, reducing the allowable percentage of low-wage, temporary foreign workers in some sectors and ending such permits in areas with high unemployment.

