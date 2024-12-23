Why Trump Wants to Buy Greenland After Warning About Regaining Control of the Panama Canal

President-elect Donald Trump has once again expressed his desire for the United States to take control of Greenland, highlighting its strategic importance for national security. His renewed interest in the island comes alongside his announcement of Ken Howery as his pick for US ambassador to Denmark.

President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his desire for the United States to own and control Greenland, a position he first expressed during his presidency. In a statement posted on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump emphasized the strategic importance of island for national security and global freedom.

“For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity,” Trump said.

Announcement of New Ambassador to Denmark

Alongside his remarks about Greenland, Trump announced his selection of Ken Howery, the co-founder of PayPal, as his choice for US ambassador to Denmark. Trump expressed confidence in Howery’s abilities, stating, “Ken will do a wonderful job in representing the interests of the United States.”

Trump’s comments about autonomous region come on the heels of his previous public demands regarding the Panama Canal. In recent days, he called for Panama to return ownership of the canal to the US, a request that was met with strong opposition from Panama’s president.

Greenland: Part of the Kingdom of Denmark

Trump first proposed purchasing Greenland back in 2019, drawn by its vast natural resources and strategic geopolitical position. At the time, his interest in the island was largely driven by its potential military and economic significance.

Denmark’s leadership, however, rejected Trump’s interest in the region. The island, while an autonomous region, is still part of the Kingdom of Denmark. In 2019, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen firmly responded to Trump’s proposal, stating, “Greenland is not for sale. Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland. I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously.”

Trump’s frustration with Frederiksen’s dismissal led him to cancel a scheduled meeting with the Danish leader, viewing her comments as an insult to the potential deal.

Also Read: Why Is Bashar Al-Assad’s Wife Asma Al-Assad Filing For Divorce