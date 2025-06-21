Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Live TV
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Home > Entertainment > Why Was Tom Cruise BANNED From Buying This Luxury Car? Answered

Why Was Tom Cruise BANNED From Buying This Luxury Car? Answered

Tom Cruise, despite his $600 million fortune, faces a lifetime Bugatti ban after a red carpet door mishap at the Mission Impossible 3 premiere. The luxury carmaker reportedly found the moment too damaging to its brand image.

Tom Cruise banned from buying bugatti car!

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 21, 2025 23:39:39 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The Hollywood actor and producer Tom Cruise – familiar with his stunts and actions in movies, has faced a lifetime ban. The ban is such that he is barred to buy a luxyry car. 

Yes! this indeed is weird, but here why this happened. 

Tom Cruise has received a lifetime ban, from buying a Bugatti. It isn’t just a car – it’s a name that carries history, prestige, and raw power. Originally founded in 1909 by Ettore Bugatti in Molsheim, France, the brand quickly earned a reputation for building beautiful machines that were as fast as they were artistic. Over the years, it became a symbol of elegance and engineering brilliance.

History of the Ban 

The ban has remained in place since a 2006 incident involving the actor at the Mission Impossible 3 premiere, where he struggled to open the door of his Bugatti Veyron. The moment was captured on camera and reportedly did not sit well with Bugatti’s top brass.

At the event, Cruise attempted to open the passenger-side door for then-wife Katie Holmes. As the door appeared to jam, the delay on the red carpet became highly visible. Holmes eventually exited the vehicle, but the minor glitch created enough of a spectacle to upset Bugatti. The company, which maintains strict brand control, deemed the situation an embarrassment and reportedly issued Cruise a permanent purchasing ban. Bugatti has never officially commented, but industry insiders have confirmed the brand quietly blacklisted the actor afterward. 

Bugatti’s Client Rules Go Beyond Just the Price Tag

Owning a Bugatti involves more than just deep pockets. Clients must commit to maintaining the car to the highest standards. Annual maintenance alone costs around $21,000, while tire replacements are recommended every 10,000 miles. Vehicles like the Bugatti Chiron or Divo cost between $3 million and $12.5 million. While price isn’t a barrier for celebrities like Cruise, Bugatti enforces strict expectations regarding how owners represent the brand—especially in public appearances. 

Not the First Celebrity Snubbed by a Luxury Brand

Cruise’s ban highlights how luxury brands like Bugatti preserve exclusivity and image. While the actor continues to be associated with fast cars in films such as Top Gun and Mission Impossible, he will no longer do so behind the wheel of a Bugatti. The French marque has reportedly taken no further steps to reverse its decision, making Cruise’s red carpet fumble a costly one.

Must Read: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Names 3 Secret Successors: Is His Powerful Son On The List?

Tags: bugattitom cruise
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Iran Plans to Shut Down Strait of Hormuz After US Strikes: What That Could Mean for the World and India
NIA Confirms Pahalgam Attackers Were Pakistani Militants, Two Locals Arrested For Providing Shelter
POTUS Trump’s Decision To Unleash Airpower Makes A Mockery Of His Own Calls For Continuation Of Talks: Congress
Iran May Target US Bases in Iraq After Nuclear Strikes, Warns of Sleeper Cell Activation
Oil Prices Surge As U.S.-Israel Strikes On Iran Rattle Global Markets, Traders On Edge As Brent Crude Nears $80
Delhi Weather Alert Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Monsoon Nears, Heavy Rainfall Expected
Gold Prices Today: The Safe Asset Takes A Fall Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Silver Follows Suit- Check Rates In Your City
US Issues ‘Worldwide Travel Advisory,’ Warns Citizens Globally Amid Rising Tensions After Iran Airstrikes
Violence And Needle Spiking Cast Shadow Over France’s Fête De La Musique As 145 Victims Reported
Stock Market Today: Investors Stay Alert As Geopolitics Shape Trading Day, Sensex And Nifty Start Week In Red

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?