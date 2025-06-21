Why Was Tom Cruise BANNED From Buying This Luxury Car? Answered

The Hollywood actor and producer Tom Cruise – familiar with his stunts and actions in movies, has faced a lifetime ban. The ban is such that he is barred to buy a luxyry car.

Yes! this indeed is weird, but here why this happened.

Tom Cruise has received a lifetime ban, from buying a Bugatti. It isn’t just a car – it’s a name that carries history, prestige, and raw power. Originally founded in 1909 by Ettore Bugatti in Molsheim, France, the brand quickly earned a reputation for building beautiful machines that were as fast as they were artistic. Over the years, it became a symbol of elegance and engineering brilliance.

History of the Ban

The ban has remained in place since a 2006 incident involving the actor at the Mission Impossible 3 premiere, where he struggled to open the door of his Bugatti Veyron. The moment was captured on camera and reportedly did not sit well with Bugatti’s top brass.

At the event, Cruise attempted to open the passenger-side door for then-wife Katie Holmes. As the door appeared to jam, the delay on the red carpet became highly visible. Holmes eventually exited the vehicle, but the minor glitch created enough of a spectacle to upset Bugatti. The company, which maintains strict brand control, deemed the situation an embarrassment and reportedly issued Cruise a permanent purchasing ban. Bugatti has never officially commented, but industry insiders have confirmed the brand quietly blacklisted the actor afterward.

Bugatti’s Client Rules Go Beyond Just the Price Tag

Owning a Bugatti involves more than just deep pockets. Clients must commit to maintaining the car to the highest standards. Annual maintenance alone costs around $21,000, while tire replacements are recommended every 10,000 miles. Vehicles like the Bugatti Chiron or Divo cost between $3 million and $12.5 million. While price isn’t a barrier for celebrities like Cruise, Bugatti enforces strict expectations regarding how owners represent the brand—especially in public appearances.

Not the First Celebrity Snubbed by a Luxury Brand

Cruise’s ban highlights how luxury brands like Bugatti preserve exclusivity and image. While the actor continues to be associated with fast cars in films such as Top Gun and Mission Impossible, he will no longer do so behind the wheel of a Bugatti. The French marque has reportedly taken no further steps to reverse its decision, making Cruise’s red carpet fumble a costly one.

Must Read: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Names 3 Secret Successors: Is His Powerful Son On The List?