Friday, January 31, 2025
Why Was UK Rapper Digga D Jailed After His Instagram Livestream?

UK rapper Digga D, real name Rhys Herbert, jailed for almost 4 years for cannabis supply after arrest during Instagram livestream.

Why Was UK Rapper Digga D Jailed After His Instagram Livestream?


UK rapper Digga D, whose real name is Rhys Herbert, has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison after being arrested during a social media livestream. The 24-year-old artist, known for his drill music, had previously pleaded guilty to charges relating to the importation and supply of cannabis.

Herbert, a resident of Notting Hill, London, was arrested in February last year near Lincoln, while live-streaming on Instagram. The arrest was the culmination of an investigation into Herbert’s involvement in the distribution of large quantities of cannabis.

A two-day trial, known as a Newton hearing, took place in December. The purpose of this type of hearing is to resolve discrepancies between the defendant’s guilty plea and the conflicting evidence provided by both the prosecution and defense. Herbert’s role in the supply of cannabis was at the center of this hearing.

Conflicting Evidence and the Trial

During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence claiming that Herbert had played a major role in supplying up to 60kg of cannabis. However, the rapper denied these claims, insisting that he had not been involved in such a large-scale operation. Despite his denial, Judge Simon Hirst was “satisfied” with the evidence presented and concluded that Herbert was indeed in possession of around 50kg of cannabis and had sold at least 45kg for profit.

Herbert appeared before the court via video-link from custody, where he was informed of his sentence: three years and 11 months in prison. This sentencing followed a lengthy investigation, with detectives uncovering substantial evidence that linked Herbert to the drug trade.

Personal Impact and Remorse

The court heard emotional testimony from Herbert’s mother, who described how her son had been using drugs since the age of 12. The letter also stated that, during his time in custody, Herbert had been reading the Bible daily and expressed remorse for his actions.

Despite his remorse, the court was clear about the serious consequences of his involvement in the drug trade. Detective Constable Jacob Saville of the Metropolitan Police commented on the severity of Herbert’s actions, stating, “Drugs and the associated criminality they bring devastate communities, and we will continue to identify and arrest those responsible.”

The evidence against Herbert was gathered through a thorough investigation of messages and data found on his phone, which proved his involvement in the importation and distribution of cannabis. The investigation has led to Herbert’s conviction, serving as a reminder of the severe legal consequences that come with drug-related criminal activity.

ALSO READ: Mexican President Protests Google’s Gulf Of Mexico Name Change

