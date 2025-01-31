Mexican President Protests Google’s Gulf Of Mexico Name Change

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has strongly objected to Google's decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America" for U.S. users, following an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Displaying the letter to reporters, Sheinbaum cited the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), emphasizing that U.S. sovereign territory extends only up to 12 nautical miles from its coastline.

“In the case of Mexico, where are we completely sovereign? The area is established as 12 nautical miles from the coastline, and this applies to all countries worldwide. If a country wants to change the designation of something in the sea, it would only apply up to 12 nautical miles. It cannot apply to the rest, in this case, the Gulf of Mexico. This is what we explained in detail to Google,” she stated.

Google’s Position And Policy

The controversy arose after Google announced that its Maps platform would reflect the name change for users in the United States while retaining “Gulf of Mexico” for Mexican users. Users worldwide would see both names displayed.

Google defended its decision, saying it aligns with its policy of updating place names based on official government sources. “Our practice is to reflect changes when they are updated in authoritative government databases,” a Google spokesperson said, as quoted by CNN.

Trump’s executive order mandates that all federal government maps and documents use the name “Gulf of America,” citing the economic significance of the region. The order has sparked criticism from Mexican officials and international legal experts who argue that such a move disregards established maritime conventions.

In a similar move, Trump has also ordered the U.S.’s highest peak, Denali, to be renamed Mount McKinley. Google stated that it would reflect this change once updates appear in the Geographic Names Information System, a U.S. government database. The dispute has added to diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and Mexico, with Sheinbaum urging Google to reconsider its decision and adhere to internationally recognized naming conventions.

