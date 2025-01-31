Home
Trump Criticizes DEI After DC Plane Crash, Despite It Not Applying To Air Traffic Controllers

Trump blames DEI policies for DC air collision, despite lack of evidence. Investigation into the tragic crash continues.

Trump Criticizes DEI After DC Plane Crash, Despite It Not Applying To Air Traffic Controllers

The directive to suspend spending across various sectors has sent shockwaves throughf Americans who depend on student loan forgiveness.


President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday, without citing evidence, that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives for air traffic controllers at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) under Democratic presidents were partly to blame for the tragic plane and helicopter collision in Washington, DC, on Wednesday night. The collision involved an American Airlines passenger jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, resulting in the deaths of all 67 people aboard both aircraft. This marks the first major commercial airline crash in the United States since 2009.

During a White House briefing, Trump stated, “I put safety first, Obama, Biden, and the Democrats put policy first, and they put politics at a level that nobody’s ever seen,” even as the investigation into the crash is just beginning. He cited a story about a group within the FAA that had “determined that the [FAA] workforce was too white” and made concerted efforts to change that during the Obama administration.

Later that day, Trump signed an executive order appointing Christopher Rocheleau, a 22-year veteran of the FAA, as acting commissioner of the agency. He also signed a second executive order aimed at undoing the “damage” caused by the “Biden administration’s DEI and woke policies.” Trump emphasized, “We want the most competent people. We don’t care what race they are.”

When asked whether he was saying the crash was the result of diversity hiring, Trump responded, “we don’t know” what caused the crash, adding that investigators are still looking into it. Despite his claims, DEI and similar programs do not apply to air traffic control hiring. Applicants must pass a medical exam, an aptitude test, and a psychological test that is more stringent than that required of a pilot, according to Chris Wilbanks, FAA deputy vice president of safety and technical training.

In 2022, 57,000 people applied for an air traffic control (ATC) position, and 2,400 qualified to attend the academy. Of those, only 1,000 made it to the first day of training. Wilbanks stated that 72% make it through the academy, and roughly 60% of those will finish training. The training process lasts about three to four years from the hire date, and applicants must be younger than 31 and retire by age 55.

No determination of fault in the crash has been made, and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is conducting an investigation. NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy stated, “As part of any investigation, we look at the human, the machine, and the environment.”

Several Cabinet officials spoke after Trump to address the crash. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy emphasized, “What happened yesterday shouldn’t have happened,” and stressed the importance of reforms to prevent future mistakes. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth noted that the Department of Defense must be “colorblind and merit-based.”

Vice President JD Vance also alluded to DEI having a part in the crash, stating, “We want the best people at air traffic control.” However, when pressed by a reporter, Trump claimed that similar language on DEI policies existed on the FAA’s website during his first term and blamed the Biden administration for changes.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg responded to Trump’s comments, stating, “Despicable. As families grieve, Trump should be leading, not lying.” He emphasized that safety was a priority during his tenure and criticized Trump’s actions and words as “dangerous, racist, and ignorant.”

Illinois Rep. Robin Kelly also condemned Trump’s comments, calling them “dangerous, racist, and ignorant.” She stressed the need for an investigation to provide closure to grieving families and prevent future crashes.

As the investigation into the tragic collision continues, the focus remains on understanding the factors that led to the incident and ensuring that such accidents do not happen again. The debate over DEI policies and their impact on aviation safety highlights the complexities of balancing diversity initiatives with maintaining high standards in critical sectors.

ALSO READ: Reagan Airport’s Old Tech Could Have Contributed To DC Collision, Says Captain Sully Sullenberger

