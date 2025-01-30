Home
Friday, January 31, 2025
Reagan Airport’s Old Tech Could Have Contributed To DC Collision, Says Captain Sully Sullenberger

Captain Sullenberger suggests night-time challenges may have influenced the Washington, DC collision between an American Airlines aircraft and a US Army helicopter.

Reagan Airport’s Old Tech Could Have Contributed To DC Collision, Says Captain Sully Sullenberger


Captain Chesley Sullenberger, renowned for his miraculous Hudson River landing 15 years ago, has suggested that night-time water operations may have influenced the fatal collision between an American Airlines aircraft and a US Army helicopter in Washington, DC. This tragic incident, which occurred on Wednesday night, resulted in the deaths of all 67 people aboard both aircraft, marking the first commercial airline fatality in the United States in nearly 16 years.

Sullenberger noted the difficulties associated with aviation at night, particularly regarding aircraft identification. “Everything is harder at night,” he explained, “because basically all you can see are the lights on them.” He highlighted the challenge of determining whether another aircraft is above or below, how far away it is, and which direction it is headed. “There would have been fewer ground lights visible over the water than over land at night,” he said, suggesting that this might have made it harder to see, but stressed that this was speculative.

Sullenberger also pointed out concerns about the dated infrastructure at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the intended destination of American Eagle Flight 5342 before it collided with the US Army Black Hawk helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River. The airport, constructed in the 1930s, presents unique challenges with its compact runways and high traffic volume, requiring specialized pilot training. “It hasn’t changed much since then. Of course, we’ve added technology to it. But a lot of the technology is old,” Sullenberger said.

Captain Sullenberger is best known for his successful emergency landing on the Hudson River in January 2009 after his Airbus A320’s engines failed following a bird strike during takeoff from New York’s LaGuardia Airport. All 155 passengers were safely rescued. Following this incident, Sullenberger became an active advocate for air safety and served a term as US ambassador to the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Sullenberger emphasized that Thursday’s crash demonstrates the crucial need for vigilance in accident investigation and prevention. “We’ve had to learn important lessons literally with blood too often, and we had finally gotten beyond that, to where we could learn from incidents, and not accidents,” he stated. This sentiment underlines the continuous efforts required to maintain and improve aviation safety standards.

The collision, which occurred in some of the most tightly controlled and monitored airspace in the world, just over three miles south of the White House and the Capitol, has sparked an investigation into the factors that led to the tragic incident. As investigations continue, authorities will analyze the available data to determine the exact causes and prevent similar accidents in the future.

ALSO READ: 67 Dead In Deadliest US Air Disaster In A Quarter Century After Helicopter And Jetliner Collision

