Saturday, September 21, 2024
Wickremesinghe, Rajapaksa Cast Votes In Key Sri Lankan Election

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and presidential candidate Namal Rajapaksa were among the notable figures who cast their votes in the 2024 Sri Lankan presidential election today, as citizens nationwide participate in a critical election that will determine the country’s future leadership.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, currently serving as the president of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, posted a picture of himself after voting, marking his commitment to the democratic process. Namal Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and a candidate representing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party, also encouraged citizens to vote.

“We just cast our votes! Your turn now–get out there and make your voice heard. Every vote matters for the future of Sri Lanka!” Rajapaksa shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The 2024 election comes at a critical juncture for Sri Lanka, which is still recovering from the severe economic crisis of 2022 that saw food and fuel shortages and political unrest.

This election marks the first presidential vote since that crisis, which forced former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country in July 2022. Wickremesinghe, who took over as interim president following Gotabaya’s departure, is seeking re-election amidst strong opposition.

A total of 38 candidates are running in this election, including prominent figures such as Sajith Premadasa of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party and Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) party.

According to polling data collected by Numbers.Ik between September 9 and 16, Dissanayake currently leads the race with 40% support, followed by Premadasa with 29%, and Wickremesinghe trailing at 25%.

The economy remains the central issue for voters, as the 2022 crash caused 70% inflation and a 45% depreciation of the currency, severely affecting daily life. While Wickremesinghe’s administration has seen some economic recovery, his opponents criticize his policies, especially those involving cuts to social welfare schemes.
Voting will continue across 13,134 polling stations throughout Sri Lanka.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

