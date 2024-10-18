Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Will Hamas Release Israeli Hostages Following The Death Of Yahya Sinwar?

Hamas announced on Friday that it will not release the hostages taken during its October 7 attack on Israel until the conflict in Gaza is over, following the death of its leader, Yahya Sinwar.

Will Hamas Release Israeli Hostages Following The Death Of Yahya Sinwar?

Hamas announced on Friday that it will not release the hostages taken during its October 7 attack on Israel until the conflict in Gaza is over, following the death of its leader, Yahya Sinwar. The Palestinian organization confirmed Sinwar’s death, which had been announced by Israel a day earlier.

In a video statement broadcast by Al Jazeera, Khalil Al Hayya, a Hamas official based in Qatar, expressed mourning for Sinwar, referring to him as a “great leader and martyred brother.”

A significant blow

Sinwar, who was declared Israel’s top target after the deadly October 7 attack, was seen as a key figure directing the Palestinian side of the conflict. Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, described Sinwar’s death as a significant blow to Hamas, with Israeli forces having engaged in combat in Gaza for over a year.

Hayya also reiterated that Hamas would not release the captives until the fighting in Gaza concludes, adding that the hostages would not be returned unless the aggression against Gaza ceases. He urged Israel to withdraw from the territory and release Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

The next leader of Hamas?

According to Hayya, Sinwar’s death would serve as motivation for the group, elevating him among past leaders of Hamas.

Sinwar had been directing operations in Gaza and was appointed the group’s overall leader in August, after the previous political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed in Tehran on July 31. Since the October 7 attack, Sinwar had not appeared in public, with Israeli commanders suspecting he had been hiding in a network of tunnels built by Hamas under Gaza.

Hamas and Hezbollah praise Sinwar

Both Hamas and Hezbollah praised Sinwar as a martyr, noting his potential to inspire further resistance against Israel. Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, commented on social media that Sinwar’s sacrifice would continue to fuel the cause for Palestinian liberation, stating that “martyrs live forever.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin remarked that Sinwar’s death could create an opportunity to establish a lasting ceasefire. He also suggested that regional actors might play a role in stabilizing Gaza, expressing hope for greater involvement from neighboring countries during a NATO meeting in Brussels.

Read More: Did You Know, In 2011 Israel Released Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar In A Deal

Filed under

Benjamin Netanyahu Hamas Hezbollah Israeli Hostages Yahya Sinwar Yahya Sinwar death
Advertisement

Also Read

Is Russia Torturing Prisoners Of War? Ukraine Accuses

Is Russia Torturing Prisoners Of War? Ukraine Accuses

Was Liam Payne Kicked Out Of Another Hotel Days Before His Death? SHOCKING Details Revealed

Was Liam Payne Kicked Out Of Another Hotel Days Before His Death? SHOCKING Details Revealed

When Eddie Redmayne Called Playing A Transgender Character In The Danish Girl A Mistake

When Eddie Redmayne Called Playing A Transgender Character In The Danish Girl A Mistake

How A Punjabi Gangster Became A Cult Figure For Immigrant Youths In Canada

How A Punjabi Gangster Became A Cult Figure For Immigrant Youths In Canada

Satinderjit Singh, aka Goldy Brar: All About Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Leader India Wants Extradited From Canada

Satinderjit Singh, aka Goldy Brar: All About Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Leader India Wants Extradited From...

Entertainment

Was Liam Payne Kicked Out Of Another Hotel Days Before His Death? SHOCKING Details Revealed

Was Liam Payne Kicked Out Of Another Hotel Days Before His Death? SHOCKING Details Revealed

When Eddie Redmayne Called Playing A Transgender Character In The Danish Girl A Mistake

When Eddie Redmayne Called Playing A Transgender Character In The Danish Girl A Mistake

What Role Will Alicia Silverstone Play In Yorgos Lanthimos’ New Sci-Fi Movie Bugonia?

What Role Will Alicia Silverstone Play In Yorgos Lanthimos’ New Sci-Fi Movie Bugonia?

Sebastian Stan Recalls He ‘Desperately Wanted’ To Star In Star Trek And Green Lantern After Getting Really Close To The Role

Sebastian Stan Recalls He ‘Desperately Wanted’ To Star In Star Trek And Green Lantern After

Denise Richards Recalls Failing 1995 Showgirls’ Audition, Calls It A Blessing

Denise Richards Recalls Failing 1995 Showgirls’ Audition, Calls It A Blessing

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox