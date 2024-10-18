Did You Know, In 2011 Israel Released Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar In A Deal

Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, was released by Israel in 2011 as part of a large prisoner exchange deal that involved the release of 1,027 Palestinian and Israeli Arab prisoners in return for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, was released by Israel in 2011 as part of a large prisoner exchange deal that involved the release of 1,027 Palestinian and Israeli Arab prisoners in return for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit. Shalit had been held captive by Hamas for five years following a 2006 raid in which Sinwar’s brother, a senior Hamas military figure, also played a key role.

Sinwar had been incarcerated for over 22 years in Israeli prisons from 1988 to 2011. During his imprisonment, his radical views reportedly intensified, and his leadership within Hamas strengthened. Experts believe his time in solitary confinement and interaction with other inmates helped him solidify his position as a key figure within the group.

Israeli authorities described Sinwar as having a commanding presence, marked by cruelty, strategic manipulation, and the ability to mobilize others. His control over inmates and ability to negotiate with prison officials further enhanced his reputation within Hamas.

Upon his release, Sinwar immediately called for further kidnappings of Israeli soldiers, suggesting that his time in prison had only deepened his resolve. His release and return to Gaza elevated his status among Hamas leadership, particularly due to his role as a founding member and the reverence he gained from his years behind bars. His notoriety was also bolstered by a violent reputation, which earned him the nickname “The Butcher of Khan Younis.” He was reportedly involved in the 2015 killing of a Hamas commander, accused of both embezzlement and homosexuality.

In 2017, Sinwar rose to the top leadership position in Hamas’s Gaza-based Political Bureau. His brother, Mohammed Sinwar, also remained an influential figure in Hamas’s military wing, having survived several Israeli assassination attempts over the years.

