Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Did You Know, In 2011 Israel Released Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar In A Deal

Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, was released by Israel in 2011 as part of a large prisoner exchange deal that involved the release of 1,027 Palestinian and Israeli Arab prisoners in return for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

Did You Know, In 2011 Israel Released Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar In A Deal

Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, was released by Israel in 2011 as part of a large prisoner exchange deal that involved the release of 1,027 Palestinian and Israeli Arab prisoners in return for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit. Shalit had been held captive by Hamas for five years following a 2006 raid in which Sinwar’s brother, a senior Hamas military figure, also played a key role.

Sinwar had been incarcerated for over 22 years in Israeli prisons from 1988 to 2011. During his imprisonment, his radical views reportedly intensified, and his leadership within Hamas strengthened. Experts believe his time in solitary confinement and interaction with other inmates helped him solidify his position as a key figure within the group.

Israeli authorities described Sinwar as having a commanding presence, marked by cruelty, strategic manipulation, and the ability to mobilize others. His control over inmates and ability to negotiate with prison officials further enhanced his reputation within Hamas.

Upon his release, Sinwar immediately called for further kidnappings of Israeli soldiers, suggesting that his time in prison had only deepened his resolve. His release and return to Gaza elevated his status among Hamas leadership, particularly due to his role as a founding member and the reverence he gained from his years behind bars. His notoriety was also bolstered by a violent reputation, which earned him the nickname “The Butcher of Khan Younis.” He was reportedly involved in the 2015 killing of a Hamas commander, accused of both embezzlement and homosexuality.

In 2017, Sinwar rose to the top leadership position in Hamas’s Gaza-based Political Bureau. His brother, Mohammed Sinwar, also remained an influential figure in Hamas’s military wing, having survived several Israeli assassination attempts over the years.

Also Read: Yahya Sinwar’s Last Video Saving His Life, Watch Video Released By Israel

Filed under

Did You Know hamas chief Israel Released Sinwar In A Deal Yahya Sinwar
Advertisement

Also Read

Haryana Government Launches Free Dialysis Services For Kidney Patients

Haryana Government Launches Free Dialysis Services For Kidney Patients

What Are China’s Two New Schemes To Boost The Stock Market With $112 Billion?

What Are China’s Two New Schemes To Boost The Stock Market With $112 Billion?

Add HIV Self Testing In Policies: AIDS Society Of India Urges To Government

Add HIV Self Testing In Policies: AIDS Society Of India Urges To Government

Why Did US Schools Ban Nearly 10,000 Books In This Year? CHECK IT OUT HERE

Why Did US Schools Ban Nearly 10,000 Books In This Year? CHECK IT OUT HERE

What Led To The Charges Against Vikas Yadav In The Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Assassination Plot?

What Led To The Charges Against Vikas Yadav In The Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Assassination Plot?

Entertainment

What Role Will Josh Brolin Play In Edgar Wright’s The Running Man?

What Role Will Josh Brolin Play In Edgar Wright’s The Running Man?

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitarist Jake E Lee Reveals He Was Shot Three Times: Tired, But I Feel Very Lucky

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitarist Jake E Lee Reveals He Was Shot Three Times: Tired, But I

Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’: Is It a Remake of the 1994 French Classic?

Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’: Is It a Remake of the 1994 French Classic?

Baahubali 3 in the Works? Producer Hints at New Installment in Iconic Franchise

Baahubali 3 in the Works? Producer Hints at New Installment in Iconic Franchise

Britain’s Got Talent Auditions Postponed Amid Liam Payne’s Death

Britain’s Got Talent Auditions Postponed Amid Liam Payne’s Death

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Are You a Golfer? Explore Asia’s Best Golf Hotspots Today

Are You a Golfer? Explore Asia’s Best Golf Hotspots Today

Cow Ghee vs. Buffalo Ghee: Which Offers You Superior Health Benefits?

Cow Ghee vs. Buffalo Ghee: Which Offers You Superior Health Benefits?

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Empowering Women Through Early Detection and Lifestyle Changes

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Empowering Women Through Early Detection and Lifestyle Changes

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox