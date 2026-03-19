In a worrying indication of significant security issues throughout US , a number of unidentified drones are flying near a critical military base where many prominent leaders in US reside, including Hegseth and Rubio.

According to a report in The Washington Post, at least one drone was detected flying over Fort Lesley J McNair, a key US Army facility located just south of the White House, near Capitol Hill. The report cited three sources with knowledge of the situation as confirming that law enforcement and military officials are still attempting to determine the point of origin and intended purpose of the drones.

Repeated Sightings Raise Alarm

The appearance of the drones has caused major concern within the United States government, as tensions with Iran remain elevated and our military continues to take hostilities against Iranian forces while fearing retaliation from Iran, government officials view these sightings to potentially indicate either a reconnaissance mission or even potential threats regarding the conflict as a whole.

Adding to the anxiety is the number of times that these incidents have occurred. According to reports, Multiple drones were seen in a single night over the past 10 days, suggesting a pattern rather than a one-off event.

Concerns Over Safety of Top Officials

Several details emerged through both the hearing conducted by Abel, and the report written by Abel, which detailed the break-in at the White House. In the midst of concerns about possible terrorism or retaliatory actions against Hegseth and Rubio, the White House began investigating ways in which to provide protection for them. This included not just security options but possibly relocating Hegseth and Rubio from Washington, DC because of the risk of potential public and/or personal retribution due to their identification.

Unlike many military installations within the US, Fort McNair has a number of unique characteristics. First, it is the only military installation that houses the National Defense University and many senior Department of Defense officials, thereby serving as the nerve center of national defense strategies. Secondly, it is located within a few short miles to the major political center of Washington, DC, making it susceptible to all kinds of criminal activity. Lastly, it is widely recognized that Fort McNair does not have the same level of security as many of the other high-risk military bases throughout the US.

Pentagon Maintains Silence

While the Department of Defense has taken the incident very seriously, they continue to be very secretive about their response to the drone sightings and/or the defense secretary’s movements. A DOD spokesperson would not comment on any of these events due to “security concerns.” By refusing to provide any official detail, the DOD continues to create uncertainty about these events.

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