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Home > World News > ‘Trust Completely Shattered’: Saudi Arabia Warns Of Military Action As Iran’s Missile And Drone Attacks Rock Gulf Region

‘Trust Completely Shattered’: Saudi Arabia Warns Of Military Action As Iran’s Missile And Drone Attacks Rock Gulf Region

Saudi Arabia says its trust in Iran is “completely shattered” and has warned it may take military action if attacks continue.

Saudi Arabia Issues Strong Warning (Image: X)
Saudi Arabia Issues Strong Warning (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 19, 2026 15:28:57 IST

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‘Trust Completely Shattered’: Saudi Arabia Warns Of Military Action As Iran’s Missile And Drone Attacks Rock Gulf Region

After the escalating tensions in the Gulf region, Saudi Arabia has issued the strongest warning to date regarding its “completely shattered” trust in Iran and directly threatens military action if attacks against the kingdom and others occur again. A series of missile and drone attacks targeted Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region, raising concerns that the country may directly intervene in the ongoing war.

According to reports, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan stated after a meeting between high-ranking officials from other Gulf countries: “Our trust has completely been shattered.”

He stated that he holds Iran responsible for targeting countries not directly fighting in this war and that “The attacks against my country and my neighboring nations not engaged in conflict, this is all I am interested in.” He said, at present, the main focus is on preventing future strikes.

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Saudi Arabia: ‘Will Use Every Tool Available’

The clearest indication that an escalation may occur is his comment regarding Saudi Arabia being willing to use any means available to them to respond, stating that “We will use every tool we have political, economic, diplomatic or otherwise, to cease these attacks.”

He accused Iran of intentionally hindering diplomacy. “Clearly, there is nothing coincidental about this… This is indicative of Iran’s attitude towards diplomacy. It uses pressure and threats towards its neighbors, and this will not help them.”

Threat of Military Action

Additionally, he offered, “Iran’s use of military force to apply pressure will have political and moral consequences, and we are prepared to take military action if necessary.”

His comments were made after Iranian missiles directly attacked Saudi Arabia, with air defence systems intercepting many missiles targeted at Riyadh. The debris from these intercepts reportedly impacted near a refinery, representing a significant escalation of the regional conflict.

The wider region has also been attacked by Iranian strikes on energy infrastructure in Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, setting off fires and causing disruption. These attacks were a direct response to the earlier attacks against Iran’s South Pars gas field, thereby broadening the scope of the current conflict.

Also Read: Major Kuwait Refinery Hit By Drone Strike As Fire Breaks Out At Petroleum Factory Producing 730,000 Barrels A Day Amid Raging Iran-Led Attacks Across Gulf – Watch    

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‘Trust Completely Shattered’: Saudi Arabia Warns Of Military Action As Iran’s Missile And Drone Attacks Rock Gulf Region

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‘Trust Completely Shattered’: Saudi Arabia Warns Of Military Action As Iran’s Missile And Drone Attacks Rock Gulf Region

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‘Trust Completely Shattered’: Saudi Arabia Warns Of Military Action As Iran’s Missile And Drone Attacks Rock Gulf Region
‘Trust Completely Shattered’: Saudi Arabia Warns Of Military Action As Iran’s Missile And Drone Attacks Rock Gulf Region
‘Trust Completely Shattered’: Saudi Arabia Warns Of Military Action As Iran’s Missile And Drone Attacks Rock Gulf Region
‘Trust Completely Shattered’: Saudi Arabia Warns Of Military Action As Iran’s Missile And Drone Attacks Rock Gulf Region

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