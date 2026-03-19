Major Kuwait Refinery Hit By Drone Strike As Fire Breaks Out At Petroleum Factory Producing 730,000 Barrels A Day Amid Raging Iran-Led Attacks Across Gulf – Watch

A drone attack on Thursday hit a Major Oil Refinery in Kuwait, causing major damage to one of the Units at the Mina Al Ahmadi Refinery, and setting it ablaze; leading many to speculate that the attack could lead to regional instability, especially with Iran’s attacks on other Middle Eastern nations continuing.

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) stated that the strike did cause a fire in one of their units; however, the fire was quickly extinguished, and no one was hurt in the strike. KUNA also reported the same news about the attack strike.

Kuwait Drone Strike Part of Wider Gulf Escalation

As well as an ongoing pattern of increased energy attacks throughout the Gulf in the last few days as evidenced by several Drone strikes on Oil Infrastructure in Kuwait, where both the Mina Al Ahmadi Refinery and the Mina Abdullah Refinery had Fires on the same day, demonstrating to everyone the Overall Vulnerability of oil-producing companies in All Areas of the Region. Mina Al-Ahmadi is one of the largest refineries in the Middle East and produces 7,30,000 barrels per day.

Drone Strikes on Natural Gas and Oil Infrastructure throughout the Gulf have also shown that Iran is increasingly responding to being attacked by Israel in Iran’s Gulf area Field South Pars Natural Gas Field.

Fears of Regional Instability Rise

Recent attacks have not been limited to Kuwait. Major energy hubs in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have also been hit, with fires reported at key facilities and disruptions to production. The widening conflict has raised serious concerns about global energy supplies and security.

The global markets are already showing signs of distress due to the recent violence in the Middle East. The price of oil has risen dramatically to more than $110 per barrel in response to fears that supply interruptions may occur from one of the world’s primary sources of energy.

Gulf States have condemned the violence as an escalation of existing tensions that not only threaten the safety of the region but could also have dire consequences for the global economy. Additionally, the United States is warning Iran that there will be significant repercussions if they continue to target energy infrastructure within the region.

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