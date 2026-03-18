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Home > World News > Riyadh Explosions Rock City: Multiple Blasts Heard As Iran Intensifies Attacks, Tensions Spiral Across The Region Ahead Of Eid

Riyadh Explosions Rock City: Multiple Blasts Heard As Iran Intensifies Attacks, Tensions Spiral Across The Region Ahead Of Eid

Explosions rocked Riyadh as Saudi defenses intercepted drones and a missile amid rising Iran tensions. Iran warned Gulf states after an Israeli strike, targeting energy sites and pushing oil prices up, raising fears of wider conflict ahead of Eid.

Riyadh Under Fire Ahead of Eid
Riyadh Under Fire Ahead of Eid

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 18, 2026 23:38:34 IST

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Riyadh Explosions Rock City: Multiple Blasts Heard As Iran Intensifies Attacks, Tensions Spiral Across The Region Ahead Of Eid

The loud explosions that shook Riyadh Wednesday night occurred when air defense systems shot down multiple enemy aircraft threats, which marked an increase in regional violent conflicts. The Saudi Ministry of Defense confirmed that multiple drones and a ballistic missile were neutralized over the capital and the Eastern Province.

The Iranian government issued its first ultimatum to Gulf states, which it declared would lead to an Iranian response through attacks on their energy facilities following an Israeli operation against Iran’s South Pars gas field.

The resulting tension has sent global oil prices soaring because Brent crude prices increased by 5 percent, which shows that markets fear for the security of the world’s main energy transportation route.

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Strategic Impact: Energy Infrastructure Vulnerability

The current series of attacks has transformed from intermittent military operations into systematic strikes directed at essential economic infrastructure.

The Iranian government used the Tasnim news agency to declare that Saudi Arabia’s SAMREF refinery, together with its Jubail petrochemical complex, functioned as “legitimate targets” that required immediate zone evacuations. This targeting strategy uses economic pressure to disrupt continuous crude oil and liquefied natural gas transportation.

Saudi military forces face an overwhelming drone assault which has seen 100 drones launched within a 24-hour period and this situation requires defense operations to protect Eastern Province of the kingdom.

Tactical Evolution: Drone Swarms and Air Defense Challenges

Military analysts observe that Tehran is increasingly prioritizing the use of low-cost, high-volume drone swarms over traditional ballistic missiles.

Unmanned platforms operate with multiple small payloads because their mission requires them to establish operational dominance over advanced air defense systems, which include the Patriot system. 

The defense of Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter and critical sites like the Prince Sultan Air Base needs continuous monitoring to protect against these “suicide drones.”

The Saudi military must deal with two challenges from the high volume of missile launches, which leads to their operational difficulties while maintaining defense systems during the 19-day conflict.

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Tags: drone-attacksIran threatsRiyadh explosionsSaudi Arabia air defense

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Riyadh Explosions Rock City: Multiple Blasts Heard As Iran Intensifies Attacks, Tensions Spiral Across The Region Ahead Of Eid

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Riyadh Explosions Rock City: Multiple Blasts Heard As Iran Intensifies Attacks, Tensions Spiral Across The Region Ahead Of Eid

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Riyadh Explosions Rock City: Multiple Blasts Heard As Iran Intensifies Attacks, Tensions Spiral Across The Region Ahead Of Eid
Riyadh Explosions Rock City: Multiple Blasts Heard As Iran Intensifies Attacks, Tensions Spiral Across The Region Ahead Of Eid
Riyadh Explosions Rock City: Multiple Blasts Heard As Iran Intensifies Attacks, Tensions Spiral Across The Region Ahead Of Eid
Riyadh Explosions Rock City: Multiple Blasts Heard As Iran Intensifies Attacks, Tensions Spiral Across The Region Ahead Of Eid

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