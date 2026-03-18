Jasper GA Shooting Horror: Suspect Down In Officer-Involved Encounter, One Airlifted As Shocking VA Clinic Chaos Unfolds

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Jasper GA Shooting Horror: Suspect Down In Officer-Involved Encounter, One Airlifted As Shocking VA Clinic Chaos Unfolds

Jasper GA Shooting Horror: Suspect Down In Officer-Involved Encounter, One Airlifted As Shocking VA Clinic Chaos Unfolds

An armed man triggered a security alert at a VA clinic in Jasper, Georgia, leading to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon. The suspect was shot and airlifted to a trauma center. Authorities secured the scene, while the GBI launched an independent investigation into the incident.

Jasper VA Clinic Shooting: Armed Suspect Shot by Police, GBI Launches Probe
Jasper VA Clinic Shooting: Armed Suspect Shot by Police, GBI Launches Probe

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 18, 2026 01:51:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jasper GA Shooting Horror: Suspect Down In Officer-Involved Encounter, One Airlifted As Shocking VA Clinic Chaos Unfolds

Pickens County law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation into a violent incident that occurred at a veterans’ healthcare center, which resulted in an officer-involved shooting incident that happened on Tuesday afternoon.

At the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) clinic in Jasper, Georgia, police officers confronted an armed man, which resulted in a shootout. 

The City of Jasper’s official communications state that police officers received a call about a security threat that required their response to East Church Street at approximately 1:30 p.m. 

You Might Be Interested In

After police officers reached the scene, they found the suspect, which resulted in a shooting incident that caused injuries to the suspect.

Law Enforcement Response and Public Safety Measures

The local and state agencies deployed their resources to the medical facility in response to the shooting that took place at the Jasper VA clinic.

Jasper Police and Pickens County Sheriff’s deputies established a “controlled scene,” which they used to protect the area that included the protected space for veterans and staff members. 

The federal outpatient clinic response required multiple agencies to work together because the incident occurred at that location, which led to official social media alerts that warned people to stay away from the East Church Street area.

The authorities declared the area secure after the shooting, but their tactical unit continued to search the building for potential dangers.

Investigative Oversight and Medical Evacuation

The emergency medical services team took all injured individuals from the Pickens County incident to the site after police officers began their response to the situation.

The reports show that the officers who responded to the incident shot the main suspect, who received emergency medical treatment after he was airlifted to a trauma center. 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) will conduct an independent investigation of the police shooting incident because local authorities need to follow their established procedures.

The GBI agents are collecting forensic evidence at the scene while they conduct witness interviews to create a complete record of the events that caused officers to use their firearms in the clinic.

Also Read: Midtown Fire Breaks Out Near St. Patrick’s Day Parade Start; Thick Smoke Alarms Crowd, Chaos Captured on Camera, WATCH

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 1:51 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Georgia shootingJasper VA clinic shootingofficer-involved shootingPickens County incident

RELATED News

Midtown Fire Breaks Out Near St. Patrick’s Day Parade Start; Thick Smoke Alarms Crowd, Chaos Captured On Camera, WATCH

‘Ali Larijani Eliminated’: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Addresses Nation In Televised Statement, Says Strike Gives Iranians Chance To Overthrow Rulers

‘Iran Posed No Threat’: Trump’s Top Counterterrorism Chief Joseph Kent Resigns, Citing Israel Lobby Pressure As Reason Behind War

What Is El Nino? Climate Pattern Set To Return In 2026, May Bring Extreme Heat And Chaotic Weather Worldwide

Iran Launches Nationwide Crackdown Against ‘Starlink’ Users; Hundreds Arrested, SpaceX Devices Seized

LATEST NEWS

PM Narendra Modi Speaks To UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Urges Safe Navigation In The Strait Of Hormuz Amid Rising Tensions

Chelsea vs PSG Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL match on TV and Online In India?

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL match on TV and Online In India?

Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release Twist: After Theatres, When Will Pawan Kalyan’s Explosive Film Finally Stream Online?

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav as Impact Players? MI Coach Mahela Jayawardene Drops Big Hint

India Weather Update For March 18: Pre-Monsoon Showers, Hailstorms, Cooling Relief In Delhi, Northeast And Karnataka; Check IMD Forecast

Dune 3 First Posters Out: Timothee Chalamet And Zendaya Return; Robert Pattinson Joins As Mysterious Character Scytale

Salman Ali Agha Run-Out Controversy: MCC Gives Final Verdict on BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI ‘Spirit of Cricket’ Debate

IPL 2026 RCB Sale: Manchester United Owner Avram Glazer ‘Pulls Out’ of Ownership Race — Final Two Bidders Left | Reports

Spider-Man: Brand New Day First Look Unveiled; Trailer Drops March 18 With Unique Global Release Strategy

Jasper GA Shooting Horror: Suspect Down In Officer-Involved Encounter, One Airlifted As Shocking VA Clinic Chaos Unfolds

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jasper GA Shooting Horror: Suspect Down In Officer-Involved Encounter, One Airlifted As Shocking VA Clinic Chaos Unfolds

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jasper GA Shooting Horror: Suspect Down In Officer-Involved Encounter, One Airlifted As Shocking VA Clinic Chaos Unfolds
Jasper GA Shooting Horror: Suspect Down In Officer-Involved Encounter, One Airlifted As Shocking VA Clinic Chaos Unfolds
Jasper GA Shooting Horror: Suspect Down In Officer-Involved Encounter, One Airlifted As Shocking VA Clinic Chaos Unfolds
Jasper GA Shooting Horror: Suspect Down In Officer-Involved Encounter, One Airlifted As Shocking VA Clinic Chaos Unfolds

QUICK LINKS