Midtown Fire Breaks Out Near St. Patrick’s Day Parade Start; Thick Smoke Alarms Crowd, Chaos Captured On Camera, WATCH

A rooftop fire started near the St. Patrick’s Day Parade assembly point, which caused Midtown Manhattan to experience its most intense morning of the day. At 9:45 AM, black smoke started to emerge from a high-rise building located on East 43rd Street, which lies between Fifth and Madison Avenues.

The New York Fire Department (FDNY) quickly identified the source as a cooling tower within the building’s HVAC system. The holiday tourist volume together with the building’s current renovation work led emergency crews to issue an all-hands alert, which they used to conduct an immediate evacuation.

The firefighters extinguished the fire after 90 minutes because the flames reached above the city skyline, which created an emergency situation, but they successfully controlled the fire and allowed holiday celebrations to proceed without any interruptions.

Rooftop Cooling Tower Incident

The fire, which started in the rooftop cooling tower, burned as an essential component of the building’s climate control system. The FDNY dedicated their initial response efforts to protecting construction worker safety because the high-rise building was undergoing active renovation work.

🚨 Breaking: Massive rooftop fire on East 43rd St near Grand Central in Manhattan, NY. Firefighters battling thick black smoke visible across the city amid St. Patrick’s Day parade buzz. Crews working to contain it—cause unknown. Developing story. pic.twitter.com/txaYl7aBt3 — X Secular (@x4secular) March 17, 2026







Midtown East residents could see thick smoke plumes, which resulted from the burning of internal machine parts. Firefighters used precise firefighting methods to stop the fire from reaching the main building interior.

Emergency responders confirmed that all workers had evacuated the site, which became safe for fire marshals to start their investigation of the mechanical failure.

Parade Route Safety

The city officials decided to keep the 11:00 AM start time because the fire occurred close to the St. Patrick’s Day starting line at 44th Street.

The FDNY firefighting strategy created conditions that ensured that smoke disappeared before the first group of marchers began their march up Fifth Avenue. The fire caused temporary road closures and local traffic delays, which affected the area near 43rd Street, yet the parade route stayed open for thousands of viewers.

The authorities established a balance between their emergency response efforts and public safety protection, which permitted the cultural celebration to proceed through central Manhattan without any interruptions.

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