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Home > World > Cuba Hit By Massive Power Outage, Havana, Santiago, And Other Key Cities Plunge Into Darkness, Chaos Spreads Nationwide

Cuba Hit By Massive Power Outage, Havana, Santiago, And Other Key Cities Plunge Into Darkness, Chaos Spreads Nationwide

Cuba’s entire electrical grid failed, leaving about 11 million people without power as aging infrastructure collapsed amid fuel shortages and a U.S. oil blockade. Blackouts hit Havana and major cities, straining hospitals and public services and fueling unrest as officials seek technical and diplomatic fixes.

Cuba’s Power Grid Collapse Deepens Crisis, Millions Left in Darkness
Cuba’s Power Grid Collapse Deepens Crisis, Millions Left in Darkness

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 17, 2026 01:36:14 IST

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Cuba Hit By Massive Power Outage, Havana, Santiago, And Other Key Cities Plunge Into Darkness, Chaos Spreads Nationwide

Cuba faces a national energy crisis because its entire electrical system failed on Monday. The Energy and Mines Ministry declared an entire power system failure, which left about 11 million people without electricity, including those who lived in Havana.

The extensive breakdown represents an ongoing situation that has developed because the infrastructure has reached its maximum operational limits.

The Havana streets remain dark because officials search for the technical reasons behind the power failure, which reveals how the country struggles to provide essential services with its limited resources and outdated electricity production systems.

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Deteriorating Infrastructure and Energy Blockade

The island has experienced power outages because its infrastructure has been deteriorating for several decades. The thermoelectric plants in Cuba have reached their end of service life, and they continuously break down because they lack essential replacement parts and required expert technical services.

The Cuban government attributes its energy blockade from the United States as the main reason why the country struggles to obtain essential technology and fuel resources.

The United States has established new tariffs on third-party oil suppliers, which have created an unbearable situation that prevents the island from receiving regular oil deliveries for more than 90 days. 

The grid system has lost its ability to maintain stability, which forces the system to depend on insufficient power from solar energy and natural gas systems.

Public Service Strain and Diplomatic Tensions

The power outage has created a critical service emergency because of essential public services, especially healthcare operations. The government has confirmed that tens of thousands of elective medical procedures are now postponed as hospitals prioritize emergency generators for life-saving equipment.

The country faces domestic unrest while diplomatic relationships between nations and regional power structures undergo transformation. President Miguel Díaz-Canel announced that his government wants direct negotiations with Washington after international legal actions disrupted fuel shipments from their traditional partner, Venezuela.

The island nation requires immediate diplomatic solutions because its humanitarian and economic operations face complete collapse.

Also Read: Kabul Erupts In Chaos: Multiple Explosions Rock City As Residents Report Jets Hovering Over Afghan Capital

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 1:36 AM IST
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Tags: aging infrastructureCuba blackoutenergy crisisfuel shortagesHavana darknesspower grid collapse

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Cuba Hit By Massive Power Outage, Havana, Santiago, And Other Key Cities Plunge Into Darkness, Chaos Spreads Nationwide

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Cuba Hit By Massive Power Outage, Havana, Santiago, And Other Key Cities Plunge Into Darkness, Chaos Spreads Nationwide

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Cuba Hit By Massive Power Outage, Havana, Santiago, And Other Key Cities Plunge Into Darkness, Chaos Spreads Nationwide
Cuba Hit By Massive Power Outage, Havana, Santiago, And Other Key Cities Plunge Into Darkness, Chaos Spreads Nationwide
Cuba Hit By Massive Power Outage, Havana, Santiago, And Other Key Cities Plunge Into Darkness, Chaos Spreads Nationwide
Cuba Hit By Massive Power Outage, Havana, Santiago, And Other Key Cities Plunge Into Darkness, Chaos Spreads Nationwide

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