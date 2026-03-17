Kabul Erupts In Chaos: Multiple Explosions Rock City As Residents Report Jets Hovering Over Afghan Capital

The peaceful night in Kabul was disrupted by more than 20 strong explosions, which created a loud sound that reached across the city while fighter jets flew at low altitudes through the Afghan capital.

The explosions, which hit both the city’s 5th district and the regions close to security sites, have increased worries about an upcoming war, which will involve the Taliban government fighting against Pakistan.

Reports indicate that Ministry of Defense buildings were targeted by attackers, while Taliban officials confirmed that a drug rehabilitation center was attacked during the strikes, which caused multiple patient casualties.

Airspace Violations

The recent incursions signify a drastic shift in regional dynamics, as the Taliban leadership formally accuses the Pakistani military of flagrant airspace violations.

قام النظام العسكري الباكستاني مرةً أخرى بانتهاك أجواء أفغانستان، حيث استهدف مستشفى علاج المدمنين في كابل، مما أدى إلى استشهاد وإصابة عدد من المدنيين الذين كانوا يتلقون العلاج.

إننا ندين هذه الجريمة بأشد العبارات، ونعتبر مثل هذا العمل مخالفًا لجميع المبادئ المتعارف ألإنسانية. — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) March 16, 2026







The Pakistani government has escalated its military operations by deploying fighter jets and drones to target Afghan cities since it began conducting cross-border attacks.

The Taliban claim that these operations use military tactics to invade international territories while they also violate humanitarian laws.

The foreign aircraft persistently hovering over western Kabul, despite the existence of anti-aircraft systems, has created ongoing fear among civilians because it shows that diplomatic talks have completely failed.

Militant Allegations

The two neighboring countries engage in a pattern of exchanging militant allegations, which serves as the central reason for their violent conflicts.

Pakistan asserts that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan terrorist organization uses Afghan territory as a base to plan its attacks against Pakistan despite the Taliban-led government denying this assertion.

The lack of agreement between the parties has created a situation where both sides engage in reciprocal violence, which includes launching hundreds of rockets and conducting border checkpoint attacks.

The border area will remain unstable until the accusations about extremist group protection are solved because drone strikes and artillery fire have become a daily occurrence for both sides of the Durand Line.

Also Read: Baghdad International Airport Rocked By Rockets Near US Diplomatic Base As Iran War Escalation Sparks Panic Across Region