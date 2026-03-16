Baghdad International Airport Rocked By Rockets Near US Diplomatic Base As Iran War Escalation Sparks Panic Across Region

According to Iraqi authorities, security personnel were among five people who sustained injuries from a rocket attack that struck Baghdad International Airport on Sunday.

“Five rockets targeted Baghdad International Airport and its surrounding area, injuring four airport employees and security personnel, and an engineer,” the security media cell said in a statement. The airport complex hosts a vast US diplomatic facility.

On Sunday five rockets struck the Baghdad International Airport complex, which resulted in five people sustaining injuries that included both security personnel and an engineer.

According to Iraq’s security media cell, the projectiles caused major destruction to a water desalination plant while they landed extremely close to a building that contained Islamic State detainees.

The attack took place near an Iraqi air base and a United States diplomatic site, which represented a new level of violence that followed an existing pattern of conflict.

The attack occurred after a chaotic weekend that included a drone strike on the US Embassy and the targeted killing of three members of an Iran-backed militia that created further instability in a country that has served as a battlefield for proxy wars.

Diplomatic Vulnerability

The United States diplomatic facility sustained strikes, which demonstrated that international diplomatic security conditions in Iraq had declined.

The military conflict on February 28 between U.S. forces and Israeli forces and Iranian forces caused diplomatic security zones to change into active threat areas.

The embassy grounds experienced a drone strike on Saturday, which produced black smoke plumes that proved security systems cannot prevent advanced aerial attacks.

The sites that now serve as retaliation targets have created a situation where political representation and military actions become difficult to separate, thus requiring new assessments about foreign personnel protection in the capital.

Militia Mobilization

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq armed groups have increased their operational activities from their previous pattern of conducting intermittent attacks to now performing daily combat operations.

The Tehran-backed groups have used the ongoing regional war as their primary justification to demand all Western military personnel leave the area.

The groups attack Iraqi state resources through their assaults on vital facilities such as desalination plants and air bases, which also create challenges for the United States.

The militia organizations have developed new combat strategies that enable them to use synchronized rocket attacks and drone operations to establish control over local areas that serve as major battle zones between Iran and the United States, which will expand throughout the Middle East.

Also Read: Drone Strike Forces Suspension Of Operations At Lanaz Refinery In Iraq’s Erbil Amid Ongoing Iran War