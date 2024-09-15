Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Sunday, September 15, 2024
Live Tv

Will Turkey’s Bid for BRICS Membership Impact Its EU Accession Talks?

Omer Celik, spokesperson for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, stated that Turkey's application to join BRICS is progressing.

Will Turkey’s Bid for BRICS Membership Impact Its EU Accession Talks?

Turkey’s recent move to apply for BRICS membership raises questions about its future relationship with the European Union (EU). The application, which Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has confirmed as pending, could signal a strategic shift or merely serve as leverage in EU negotiations.

Turkey’s BRICS Application

Omer Celik, spokesperson for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, stated that Turkey’s application to join BRICS is progressing. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed support for Turkey’s inclusion in the group, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The BRICS group is seen as a counterweight to Western-dominated global institutions.

The EU expects its candidates to adhere to its values, including respect for trade agreements and alignment with the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy. Peter Stano, spokesperson for the EU’s diplomatic service, emphasized that these alignments are crucial indicators of a candidate country’s strategic orientation.

Turkey’s EU accession process, which began in 2005, has stalled, with recent reports indicating a low alignment rate with EU policies. Concerns include media freedom restrictions, executive control over the judiciary, and insufficient civilian oversight of security forces.

Turkey’s Frustration with the EU

Ozgur Unluhisarcikli from the German Marshall Fund suggests that Turkey’s BRICS bid reflects frustration with the stalled EU accession process and unmet expectations on issues such as customs modernization and visa liberalization. Turkey’s interest in BRICS could be a response to the lack of progress in these areas.

Experts speculate that Turkey’s BRICS bid might be a strategic manoeuvre to gain leverage in its EU negotiations. Asli Aydintasbas from the Brookings Institute notes that Turkey may view its BRICS aspirations as a way to draw Western attention and potentially revive its EU accession talks.

However, there is a risk that joining BRICS could further alienate Turkey from its Western allies. Turkey’s recent foreign policy decisions, including its purchase of Russian missile systems and its stance on conflicts involving Hamas, have already strained relations with NATO and EU countries.

Turkey’s pursuit of BRICS membership could be a strategic move to address frustrations with the EU and leverage its position in international diplomacy. While it may enhance Turkey’s global standing, it also carries the risk of further distancing the country from its Western allies. As Turkey navigates its foreign policy, the impact on its EU accession process remains to be seen.

 

Read: Foreigners Allegedly Involved In Plot To Kill Maduro

Filed under

Turkey BRICS membership Turkey EU accession process Turkey EU relations Turkey foreign policy

Also Read

EU Launches Salvage Operation for Stricken Oil Tanker in Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

EU Launches Salvage Operation for Stricken Oil Tanker in Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

Livpure Eying Over 1mn Subscriptions Within 4 Years

Livpure Eying Over 1mn Subscriptions Within 4 Years

BJP Questions Kejriwal, ‘Why Not Today?’ On His Resignation in 2 Days | Harish Khurana On NewsX

BJP Questions Kejriwal, ‘Why Not Today?’ On His Resignation in 2 Days | Harish Khurana...

Central Israel Hit By Missile From Yemen, Triggers Air Raid Sirens

Central Israel Hit By Missile From Yemen, Triggers Air Raid Sirens

Supreme Court Verdict Ends BJP’s ‘Liquor Scam’ Fantasy: AAP Leaders Celebrate Kejriwal’s Release from Jail

Supreme Court Verdict Ends BJP’s ‘Liquor Scam’ Fantasy: AAP Leaders Celebrate Kejriwal’s Release from Jail

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox