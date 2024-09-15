Will Turkey’s Bid for BRICS Membership Impact Its EU Accession Talks?

Turkey’s recent move to apply for BRICS membership raises questions about its future relationship with the European Union (EU). The application, which Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has confirmed as pending, could signal a strategic shift or merely serve as leverage in EU negotiations.

Turkey’s BRICS Application

Omer Celik, spokesperson for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, stated that Turkey’s application to join BRICS is progressing. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed support for Turkey’s inclusion in the group, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The BRICS group is seen as a counterweight to Western-dominated global institutions.

The EU expects its candidates to adhere to its values, including respect for trade agreements and alignment with the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy. Peter Stano, spokesperson for the EU’s diplomatic service, emphasized that these alignments are crucial indicators of a candidate country’s strategic orientation.

Turkey’s EU accession process, which began in 2005, has stalled, with recent reports indicating a low alignment rate with EU policies. Concerns include media freedom restrictions, executive control over the judiciary, and insufficient civilian oversight of security forces.

Turkey’s Frustration with the EU

Ozgur Unluhisarcikli from the German Marshall Fund suggests that Turkey’s BRICS bid reflects frustration with the stalled EU accession process and unmet expectations on issues such as customs modernization and visa liberalization. Turkey’s interest in BRICS could be a response to the lack of progress in these areas.

Experts speculate that Turkey’s BRICS bid might be a strategic manoeuvre to gain leverage in its EU negotiations. Asli Aydintasbas from the Brookings Institute notes that Turkey may view its BRICS aspirations as a way to draw Western attention and potentially revive its EU accession talks.

However, there is a risk that joining BRICS could further alienate Turkey from its Western allies. Turkey’s recent foreign policy decisions, including its purchase of Russian missile systems and its stance on conflicts involving Hamas, have already strained relations with NATO and EU countries.

Turkey’s pursuit of BRICS membership could be a strategic move to address frustrations with the EU and leverage its position in international diplomacy. While it may enhance Turkey’s global standing, it also carries the risk of further distancing the country from its Western allies. As Turkey navigates its foreign policy, the impact on its EU accession process remains to be seen.

