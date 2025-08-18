LIVE TV
Home > World > Will Ukraine Surrender Land for Peace with Russia? Macron Drops a Hint

Will Ukraine Surrender Land for Peace with Russia? Macron Drops a Hint

French President Emmanuel Macron said peace in Ukraine will require tough choices and credible security guarantees. He emphasized that Kyiv’s protection must be assured before any deal. Macron and other European leaders will meet Donald Trump in Washington to discuss Ukraine’s defense and future stability.

French President Macron hinted at a possible condition for peace in Ukraine
French President Macron hinted at a possible condition for peace in Ukraine

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 18, 2025 12:52:00 IST

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that Ukraine may ultimately have to recognize the loss of some of its territories as part of a potential peace settlement with Russia.

“As part of a truce, a ceasefire or a peace deal, the country may recognize the loss of territories,” Macron said in a video address released on the Elysee Palace’s X page.

Macron Says Ukraine Might Need to ‘Recognize’ Losses to Russia

“It will not recognize that they are under anyone else’s sovereignty, but will recognize their loss though military action. It doesn’t run counter to international law, but will be a very serious concession,” he added, according to Russian news agency Tass.

Macron stressed that “after three and a half years of conflict and so many victims, no country will accept even actual territorial losses if it has no guarantees that the rest of its territory will be protected.”

He said that the Coalition of the Willing met on Sunday to “discuss security guarantees to Kyiv,” which will be once again discussed on Monday at a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington. In his words, the coalition wants to outline “the format of the Ukrainian army that will make it possible to guarantee a fair and lasting peace,” as reported by Tass.

Europe Ready to Send Troops in Ukraine Post War to Maintain Peace: Macron

The French leader also recalled that several Western countries have expressed readiness to send several thousand troops to Ukraine to ensure post-conflict peace, as per Tass.

“Several states are ready to do this: from providing training and logistics to the presence in non-combat zones, i.e. not on the frontline or disputed territories,” Macron noted, adding that the issue of the potential deployment of military contingents will be discussed with Trump “to clarify how the United States is ready to participate in this.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Washington on August 18. He will be accompanied by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has also announced plans to take part in this meeting.

(Inputs From ANI)

