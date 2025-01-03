Home
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Winter Storm 2025: Heavy Snow And Ice To Impact Millions Across The U.S.

A powerful winter storm is set to sweep across the eastern two-thirds of the U.S., impacting millions with heavy snow, ice, and freezing temperatures. Dangerous travel conditions and power outages are expected as the storm moves from the Plains to the Northeast.

Winter Storm 2025: Heavy Snow And Ice To Impact Millions Across The U.S.
 A major winter storm is poised to disrupt life across the eastern United States this weekend, impacting over 45 million people from Kansas to Maryland. Beginning late Saturday, the storm is expected to bring heavy snow, significant ice, and dangerous thunderstorms to the Central Plains, Ohio Valley, and beyond.

The National Weather Service has warned of severe travel disruptions, with cities like St. Louis, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati facing snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches and ice layers up to half an inch. These conditions could snap tree limbs and trigger widespread power outages. Gusty winds exceeding 35 mph may create blizzard-like conditions in the Central Plains by Sunday morning, making travel nearly impossible.

The storm’s southern edge will see severe thunderstorms, potentially impacting seven million people across southeast Texas, Mississippi, and southern Tennessee on Sunday. Hazardous sleet and freezing rain will blanket areas from eastern Kansas to the Ohio Valley, creating treacherous roads and icy power lines.

By Monday, the storm will shift to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, targeting cities like Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Philadelphia with heavy snow. The heaviest accumulations are expected south of New York City, while Arctic air sweeping in from Canada will plunge temperatures well below average for much of next week, extending from the northern Plains to the Southeast.

As residents prepare for freezing rain, snow, and bitter cold, experts urge caution, advising people to avoid travel and stay prepared for potential power outages. This storm is a stark reminder of winter’s full force as 2025 begins.

