Home > World > World Bank to act as financial manager and trustee of global forest fund, says Brazil

World Bank to act as financial manager and trustee of global forest fund, says Brazil

World Bank to act as financial manager and trustee of global forest fund, says Brazil
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 03:25:26 IST

World Bank to act as financial manager and trustee of global forest fund, says Brazil

BRASILIA, Oct 21 (Reuters) – The World Bank board on Tuesday approved the bank's role as financial manager and trustee of the Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF), a multilateral funding mechanism proposed by Brazil to support global conservation of endangered forests. "The World Bank's decision turns the TFFF from an idea into a fully operational reality," Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said in a statement announcing the bank's approval. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Leslie Adler)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 3:25 AM IST
World Bank to act as financial manager and trustee of global forest fund, says Brazil
World Bank to act as financial manager and trustee of global forest fund, says Brazil
World Bank to act as financial manager and trustee of global forest fund, says Brazil
QUICK LINKS