World Bank to act as financial manager and trustee of global forest fund, says Brazil

BRASILIA, Oct 21 (Reuters) – The World Bank board on Tuesday approved the bank's role as financial manager and trustee of the Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF), a multilateral funding mechanism proposed by Brazil to support global conservation of endangered forests. "The World Bank's decision turns the TFFF from an idea into a fully operational reality,” Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said in a statement announcing the bank's approval. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Leslie Adler)

