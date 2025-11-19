LIVE TV
World Toilet Day 2025: Awareness, Facts & Why Safe Sanitation Is Essential for a Healthier Future

World Toilet Day 2025 highlights the importance of safe sanitation, hygiene, and access to clean toilets. Learn about its significance, key facts, and why improving sanitation is essential for a healthier future.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 19, 2025 13:41:49 IST

World Toilet Day is celebrated every year on November 19th to advocate for toilets, sanitation and hygiene for billions of people globally. World Toilet Day is intended to bring attention to the problems millions of people face concerning safe clean toilets. 

What is the purpose of World Toilet Day?

World Toilet Day advocates for action for improved sanitation and sanitation systems from government and organizations, and individuals that when in place, does improve health in our communities and beyond, because if we don’t we are putting ourselves and our loved ones at risk of infection, disease, and possible contaminated drinking water, along with regularly having medically significant diarrhea.

World Toilet Day 2025

World Toilet Day in 2025 does not have a theme yet, however, this day does focus on issues with clean safe drinking water and hygiene to help inspire awareness and respect globally.

Importance of Safe Sanitation

Safe sanitation is about clean health. It is about dignity and living free from fear. Communities with toilets are less likely to be infected with communicable disease, women are safe, and, better quality of life overall. Safe sanitation also reduces our impact on the environment by lowering the amount of waste disposed of in rivers and its impact on soil.

Sanitation Key Facts

Over 3.5 billion people worldwide do not have access to a safe toilet, resulting in thousands of deaths each year. Improving sanitation by providing a clean toilet will prevent illness and increase public health. 

Ways You Can Help

You can raise awareness, support communities in need, contribute resources to sanitation, and improve sanitation where you live.

The information provided in this article is based on publicly available data and general awareness content. Actual global statistics or the official theme for World Toilet Day 2025 may be updated by international organizations. Readers are advised to verify details from official sources for the latest information.

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 1:41 PM IST
