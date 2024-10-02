Home
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
World War 3 Begins? What Missiles Did Iran Attack On Israel ?

In response, Israel vowed to strike back, stating it would choose the "time and place" for its retaliation. Meanwhile, Iran issued a stern warning, threatening "devastating attacks" should Israel retaliate.

World War 3 Begins? What Missiles Did Iran Attack On Israel ?

Tensions in the Middle East reached a critical point on Tuesday night as Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel. The strikes were in retaliation for the recent killings of Hezbollah leaders and airstrikes in Lebanon. The missile attack triggered alarms throughout Israel, prompting civilians to seek shelter and the military to activate its air defense systems.

The escalation has fueled growing concerns worldwide about the possibility of a broader conflict, with fears of a potential World War 3 intensifying.

What Were The Missiles Attacked On Israel ?

Experts suggest that Iran’s strike on Israel likely involved the use of its Fattah-1 and Kheybarshekan missiles, which are said to have a range of approximately 1,400 km (870 miles).

During the April strike, several Fattah-1 missiles were deployed, although they were mostly intercepted by US and Israeli defenses. The majority of the missiles, however, were liquid-fueled Emad ballistic missiles, which, according to Lewis, had a failure rate of 50% and lacked precision, with an accuracy range that could only target areas larger than 1 km in diameter.

