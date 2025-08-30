LIVE TV
World's Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?

World's Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?

The report shows rising global arms imports. These nations have emerged as major buyers of arms in recent times.

Representational image (Freepik)
Representational image (Freepik)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 30, 2025 16:16:04 IST

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has released its latest report on the world’s biggest arms importers between 2020 and 2024. The findings reveal that global conflicts and rising regional tensions have pushed many countries to import large quantities of weapons.

According to the report, Ukraine tops the list with 8.8% of the global share of arms imports during this period. The country’s reliance on foreign weapons has grown sharply due to its ongoing war with Russia. The United States, Germany, and Poland have been the main suppliers of weapons for Ukraine.

India comes second with 8.3% of the global share of arms imports. Despite efforts to boost domestic defense production, India continues to rely heavily on foreign suppliers to meet its military needs.

Qatar stands at the third position with 6.8% of global imports. The Gulf nation has been modernising its armed forces as part of a rapid military expansion program.

Saudi Arabia ranks fourth on the list. Its top arms suppliers are the United States, Spain, and France. 

Pakistan is ranked fifth with a 4.6% share of global arms imports. 

Japan takes the sixth spot with 3.9% of the global share. 

Australia rounds out the top seven with 3.5% of global arms imports. Its key suppliers are the United States, Spain, and Norway.

The SIPRI report shows how rising security threats and geopolitical conflicts are reshaping global arms trade patterns, with both traditional and new players expanding their defence ties.

Tags: largest arms importing countriesSIPRIukraine

World's Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?

